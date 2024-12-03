If I were president...

NEW MADRID, Mo. - While the grandeur of a presidential inauguration might captivate many, the fifth graders at New Madrid Elementary School are more focused on the responsibilities that come with the role. If they were president, they would get down to some serious work.

Braden Shackleford said after getting his family, their belongings and his pets situated into the White House, he would tackle international diplomacy.

“I would probably establish treaties,” Braden said. “So America doesn’t end up in a big war and the economy doesn’t fall down.”

Colt Nunnery had a more humanitarian focus, aiming to solve world hunger while Harper Mungle would just like to see lower prices on everyday goods. Lamarria Owens liked the idea of making new rules as president, although she really hadn’t thought of any specific new rules she would make.

Nakyia Bevly’s idea to get rid of taxes resonated with her classmates, drawing nods of agreement.

The students had strong ideas about what makes a good president.

Colt believes a president should not favor the rich over the poor or middle class. “You should care about someone no matter how rich or poor they are,” he explained.

“And be a good citizen,” chimed in Lamarria.

Added Harper, “They need to be someone who knows how to do their job.” She and Nakyia agreed some presidents have not performed their jobs well.

As far as their favorite presidents, picks ranged from the past to the present.

Harper admires President Donald Trump. She said she believes he will lower prices.

While he was never a president, Colt favored Alexander Hamilton, pointing out his efforts as a founding father of the United States.

Braden also opted for a founding father, choosing Thomas Jefferson as his favorite. “He is the entire reason we are standing here today,” he added.

Not only do the fifth graders have opinions about the presidency, they are eager to participate in the democratic process. They almost all agreed lowering the voting age would enable the voices of more young people to be heard.

Braden thought perhaps those 16 or 17 should be able to cast ballots on the presidency while Harper and Nakyia thought lowering the age so they could vote would be Ok.

However, Lamarria disagreed. “I don’t think we know enough about the presidents to be deciding,” she said.

As far as a political aspirations, only Colt slowly raised his hand when asked if anyone hoped to become president. Maybe one day we will solve world hunger after all.