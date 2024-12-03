Marijuana sales tax will go before New Madrid voters

NEW MADRID, Mo. - New Madrid voters will be asked whether to impose a tax on adult-use marijuana sales.

At the Jan. 30 New Madrid City Council meeting, unanimous approval was given on a resolution imposing a 3 percent city sales tax on the retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold within the city limits. City Administrator Aaron Griffin clarified the tax would only be on the sale of non-medical marijuana.

Although New Madrid currently does not have a marijuana dispensary, the measure is intended to prepare for potential future establishments. Griffin noted similar taxes are already in place in the state, county and over 100 Missouri communities.

In addition to the marijuana tax proposal, the council discussed several infrastructure and economic development projects.

Griffin was upbeat about the preliminary response from Missouri Department of Transportation officials on the submission of a Route U traffic study, aimed at establishing an interchange at Route U and Interstate 55.

The study was commissioned by the city in an attempt to have an interchange at Route U and Interstate 55 to provide access to New Madrid’s Industrial Park. From an economic development standpoint, Griffin said the interchange would be a “game-changer” for New Madrid.

MoDOT has 30 days to respond, after which discussions will continue.

Griffin advised Council members about his meeting with 15 representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Organization on Jan. 29.

He explained the group surveys communities to determine if there are projects which could benefit from BRIC grants to reduce local risks from natural hazards. He and the group toured areas in need of drainage improvements, landslides at the city’s waste water lagoon and the route of a force main through the primary Mississippi River levee.

“I would really like to try to get some federal funding for those projects and those are very good grants if we can get them,” he said. “I thought we had a very good conversation.”

The Council was reminded about the American Veterans Traveling Tribute which will be at the Scott Street Park from April 30 through May 3.

Calling it an honor to host the event, Griffin described it as a tribute to America’s war veterans. He added he expects not only local residents will enjoy the tribute but that it will also draw visitors to the community.

Additionally, Griffin noted bid packets for mowing city property and cemeteries are due Feb. 5. Also he reported on a meeting with representatives from the Osage Nation on the route for water lines to Lilbourn and said bids for engineers on the project are currently being sought.

Shady Sikes was appointed to the New Resident Board of the Housing Authority. Also passed by the Council was an ordinance to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest of city officials and a resolution for the application of funding with the State Emergency Management Agency to recover the costs incurred from a 2024 wind storm.