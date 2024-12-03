NEW MADRID, Mo. - New Madrid County Central High School held its basketball homecoming on Feb. 4, a much-anticipated event that was postponed from Jan. 24 due to illness among students and faculty.

The evening was marked by the crowning of Mikera Jackson as the 2025 basketball homecoming queen. She is the daughter of Lanikki Jackson and Craig Perkins.

Jackson, a standout student, is the captain of the cheer team, vice president of the senior class and president of the student council. She is also involved in the volleyball team, Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Her escort for the evening was K.K. McFerren, a senior on the basketball and baseball teams. He is the son of Crystal McFerren.

Senior maids were Kaylee Babb and Josilyn Collier.

The daughter of Katrina Jackson, Babb is a member of Beta Club, Skills USA and the National Art Honors Society, where she serves as president. Also she is a varsity football and basketball cheerleader.

Jackson was escorted by Ryleigh Hardin, a senior on the NMCC basketball team. He is the son of Amanda Harden.

Collier is the daughter of Alicia McClendon and is active in FCA, student council and track. Her escort was Ra’Mond Brooks, son of Latiece and Philip Brooks and a senior of the NMCC varsity basketball team.

Mylee Cook, daughter of Eric Wheeler and Crystal Cook, was the junior maid. She participates in cheerleading, volleyball and softball and belongs to FCA, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, the 4.0 Club, Beta Club and serves as student council secretary.

Her escort for the evening was Ja’Kwon Jones, grandson of Angela Taylor. A junior on the NMCC basketball team, Jones is a member of the football and track teams, FCA and Beta Club.

Serving as the sophomore homecoming maid was Briley Waters, daughter of Leslie Lott and Brandon Waters. Her activities include cheerleading, band, FBLA and the 4.0 Club.

Escorting Waters was Jaden Guest-Newsome, son of Lameka Newsome and Jeremy Guest. In addition to being a member of the Eagles varsity basketball team, he participates in football and track.

Freshman homecoming maid was Lilee Atchley, daughter of Grant and Michele Atchley. She is a member of Beta Club, student council, FBLA and FCA as well as a member of the volleyball and softball teams and the cheerleading squad.

Alveze Cooper escorted Atchley. The son of Antonio Cooper and Easter Kellum, Cooper is a member of the basketball and football teams at Central.