New Madrid County R-1 School Board: School year now ending on May 21

NEW MADRID, Mo. - The school year is getting a little bit longer.

At the February meeting of the New Madrid County R-1 School Board, Superintendent Bridgett Masterson announced due to days missed because of illness, the school year would be extended to Wednesday, May 21.

During the meeting, Masterson also addressed plans to implement Alternative Methods of Instruction for the 2025-26 school year as an alternative to extending the school year.

According to Masterson on a day when school must be canceled due to weather or illness, it can be declared an AMI day where teachers could either use Google classroom to present lessons or send home packets with lessons for students to complete. This would count as an attendance day.

“I think this will be beneficial for us,” Masterson said, noting it is often difficult to extend the school year because families have already made summer vacation plans. “This has worked well for other districts around us. It is time we get on board.”

The District plans to apply for up to 36 hours in AMI, which is equivalent to six school days.

Also during the meeting the 2025-2026 District Calendar was approved.

Masterson described the calendar as similar to last year but noted it will include 169 days of student instruction and fewer days for teacher professional development.

For the 2025-26 school year, teacher orientation and in-service will be from Aug. 11-14, 2025, with the first day of class for all R-1 students on Aug. 18, 2025. There will be a Thanksgiving break from Nov. 24-28, 2025, and Christmas break begins after a half-day on Dec. 19, 2025, with teachers returning on Jan. 5, 2026, for a professional development day and students returning Jan. 6, 2026.

The last day of class for students is tentatively scheduled for May 15, 2026, with the week of May 18-22, 2026, set aside should there be a need for make-up days.

In other action during the meeting:

• In a presentation on the District’s Continual School Improvement Plan, Masterson noted even with the surge of flu experienced in January throughout the District, attendance is averaging above 90 percent, which is the District’s target. Also she addressed data used by the District to track literacy and numeracy as well as assessments used by teachers prior to starting lessons on new subjects.

• The Board approved rehiring the current administrative staff for the 2025-26 school year.

Masterson, who was named the District’s superintendent in a special meeting earlier in the month, said she was pleased by the Board’s decision to retain the entire administrative staff. “They are a great staff to work with,” she added.

• Approval was given to hire a curriculum and professional development coordinator for the upcoming school year.

The coordinator will work to ensure teachers have the curriculum needed and are instructing students according to state requirements, Masterson said. Also the individual would assist with professional development for the R-1 staff.

• The Board accepted the resignations of Kendall Greene, special education assistant at New Madrid Elementary; Daniel Robbins, maintenance/bus driver; Nanette Akins, bus driver; and Lisa Cox, who is retiring at the end of the 2024-25 school year as process coordinator/psychological examiner.

Tommy Schoemehl was transferred from assistant baseball coach to head baseball coach at Central Middle School and Andrew Blackford was employed as assistant coach for CMS.Zachary Bowers was employed to do grounds maintenance.

• Also the Board updated several policies as recommended by the Missouri School Board Association.

, approved a resolution opposing legislation regarding open enrollment, reviewed CD investments and discussed a Board self-evaluation process that is offered through MSBA.