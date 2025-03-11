New Madrid County Rotary Club offers service, fellowship

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Establishing a new service club in New Madrid County has involved baby steps. Now, after two years of meetings with state officials and inviting others to consider membership, the New Madrid County Rotary Club is official.

On Feb. 22, at the Rotary District 6060 meeting in Sikeston, the new club was welcomed into the organization with a presentation of a hand-turned gavel. The gavel was accepted by Sam Duncan, the club’s secretary.

It was Duncan along with New Madrid City Administrator Aaron Griffin who first talked about the need for a club which would reach across the county to bring men and women together with an interest in service. That was in February 2023.

Griffin said he wanted to see an organization where community leaders could share ideas, work together on projects and spend time in fellowship.

Duncan suggested Rotary International.

“As a young professional I was asked to join a Rotary Club and became aware of what Rotary was capable of doing in a community. I saw how it benefited the community and benefited young leaders,” Duncan said.

The first year the local group looked at ways the organization might serve the community. By the second year, as a Rotary Action Group, the group sought to find those interested in Rotary’s ideals of creating change through service.

Duncan said he particularly likes how the local club includes people from all walks of lives and multiple communities.

“When you come to Rotary meeting we actually have a group of people from a variety of professions,” Duncan said. “When they all sitting around the table they can pool their resources, their knowledge. I believe that we will be able to do great things for our communities.”

Griffin, who was elected the group’s first president, said having a variety of members has already proved an asset. It enables them to bring in more ideas and get out information faster through multiple channels.

The group’s first fundraiser, a pancake breakfast, successfully raised more than $1,700. The funds were divided evenly between New Madrid County R-1’s five Eagle Closets, which provide supplies, clothing, food and other items to students and their families.

The club has already decided to make it an annual event.

There are still challenges ahead, Griffin acknowledged. According to a 2021 report released by AmericCorps and the American Census Bureau, the rate of formal volunteering is declining. Far more clubs and organizations are folding than starting up.

Griffin said people often find their time tied up with work and family needs. However, he added there are those who are also looking for ways to serve others.

“If people are willing to make a time commitment I think we will survive, I think we can grow,” he said.

Both Griffin and Duncan agreed that part of Rotary’s appeal is not only the service it can provide locally but nationwide and even globally. Duncan pointed to the organization’s efforts on the eradication of polio worldwide.

According to Duncan, membership in a local Rotary club enables them to attend a Rotary meeting in any community where there is a club.

“If you travel the globe, you can attend a Rotary Club meeting. I like that,” he said.

As for the local club, Griffin said he would like to increase awareness in the benefits and services of New Madrid County Rotary. He believes that will help membership numbers but more importantly also help the county.

“In small communities we need to work together by brainstorming, fellowshipping so we can develop new ideas,” he said.

In addition to Griffin and Duncan, the Rotary Club’s officers include Sarah Ezell as vice president and Joe Nevel, treasurer.

Duncan suggested any New Madrid County resident interested in learning more about Rotary to attend one of its meetings. The club meets at noon every other Thursday at the New Madrid Country Club with the next meeting on March 13.

Also the club has a presence on Facebook and can be contacted by searching for New Madrid County Rotary and sending a messagew. Duncan also suggested checking out the Facebook page to see other members and asking them about New Madrid County Rotary.

“We welcome people who have a heart for serving others above themselves,” Duncan said. “That is what we, and Rotary, are all about – Service above Self.”