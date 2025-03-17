MATTHEWS, Mo. - Molly Sexton’s hands move quickly. With the yarn looped over her left finger she deftly moves the crochet hook in her right hand grabbing the yarn then pulling it through the loop. She repeats the process again and again as her latest creation begins to form.

At 13, Sexton, the daughter of Amanda and Daniel Sexton, is turning her passion for crafts into a burgeoning business drawing fans to her Facebook page and booth at the New Madrid Community Market.

Amanda Sexton said her daughter always loved creating.

“When she was probably 17 or 18 months old, she would lie on the floor and just draw circles on paper,” Amanda Sexton said. “She used to draw on everything.”

Sexton’s art work quickly expanded beyond on circles. By the time she was nine, she was drawing, painting, sewing and knitting.

In 2024, while helping her parents clean out great-grandmother’s house, Sexton discovered her great-grandmother’s crochet hooks.

“I thought, why not?” Sexton recalled. “So I found a YouTube video on how to make a baby whale.”

An hour later, her first crochet project was complete and Sexton began searching for more videos.

Today her crochet creations range from tiny key chains, little birds and bugs to an octopus with tentacles reaching across the table and intricate dragons that loop around her shoulders. Among her most popular creations are puppies, which she offers for “adoption” complete with an adoption certificate, collar and a blanket for the new owners to tuck them in with at night.

After mastering the patterns of others, she now creates her own.

Sexton has designed a variety of what she calls “snuggies,” various animals that babies can cuddle as they settle in to sleep. Like all of her crochet creations they are made from chenille yarn, which is soft and washable.

She also designs special requests, including one labeled a “dumpster fire.”

Her favorite animal to crochet is a turtle.

“They are fun to make,” she explained. “You can do different patterns on their shells.”

She has expanded her craft sales as well. Her booth and Facebook sales now include her watercolor and acrylic paintings and hand-painted hats.

While crocheting has come easy for her, Sexton realizes others struggle. Her advice? “It may take a while, but just keep at it,” she urged

Sexton will continue her crochet creations for a while as well. She hopes to earn enough money from her craft sales to buy a truck when she turns 16.

As for how many of her crocheted creations it will take to reach her goal, Sexton said with a smile: “A lot.”

Molly Sexton’s crafts can be found on her Facebook page. Also she plans to have a booth at the New Madrid Community Market on Saturday, March 22, at the New Madrid Community Building on Mill Street.