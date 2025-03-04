R-1’s school clinic is game-changer for student and staff health care

NEW MADRID, Mo. - New Madrid County R-1 school officials have embraced a new approach to health care with the introduction of a school-based clinic.

Located in New Madrid County Central High School’s B Pod, the clinic is available to all R-1 students, staff and their families Monday through Friday.

According to Vanessa Young, family nurse practitioner who staffs the clinic, the school-based clinic is similar to medical clinics operated by SEMO Health Network throughout the region. The clinic provides physicals, vaccinations, screenings for such things as flu, strep and COVID, well-child visits, in-house lab work, and, if needed, referrals to specialists.

Amberly Pritchard, a licensed professional counselor on staff, is available for counseling or therapy sessions. Also part of the team at the R-1 school-based clinic are nurse Emily Achter and receptionist Sandy Perkins.

“School-based health clinics are becoming increasingly popular,” Young said. “We are excited to be here.”

Since opening last fall, Young said many of her student patients are there for preventive services. January and February brought a steady stream of students for acute care particularly during flu season.

Many of the District’s staff members use the clinic for their chronic care needs.

“We are seeing more and more of those patients,” Young said.

The biggest plus with a school-based health center is its convenience, said Katelyn Callens, marketing director for SEMO Health Network.

“The kids don’t have to leave school to be seen by a provider and their parents don’t have to take off work. Also the staff can see providers on their prep period or before or after school because of the hours,” Callens explained.

Young said patients spend less time waiting to see a medical professional in the school-based clinic.

“The ones who have utilized this place love it. We hear about the convenience all the time,” she said.

With four campuses in the New Madrid County R-1 School District, SEMO Health and school officials work to ensure all student needs are met. When a student is sick and a parent is unable to get off work to bring a child to the clinic, a school resource officers will transport the child to the clinic.

“The parent doesn’t have to be here as long as they have signed the appropriate paperwork,” Young explained. “The child can be seen here, screened then we rely the information to the parent and go from there with what needs to be done.”

While those using the clinic need to be established as a SEMO Network patient, Young said those provided service can seek further treatment either with the SEMO Clinic they regularly use or with other doctors.

What is the most important, she said, is working as a team to ensure the best health outcomes for the those in the R-1 School District.

New Madrid Elementary School Principal Toni Lawfield rates the school-based clinic as a 10 out 10.

She said when staff or children are sick, they can get into the clinic quickly for treatment. Lawfield added when teachers’ own children are sick instead of having to take a half or entire day off to take the child to a doctor, now it can often be handled in an hour through the school-based clinic.

“I have used it a couple of times,” Lawfield said. “I called and they said to be there in 15 minutes. I was back (at work) in hour. It is very convenient.”

Parents’ comments are equally positive, the principal added.

Young’s only concern is people are still unaware of the clinic and the services it can provide. She pointed out care is available not only to students and staff but their families as well.

But the word is spreading and more and more people are finding their way to the clinic.

“It is always interesting and fun,” Young said. “I am happy to be here to help with the health outcomes of students, the staff and their families in a convenient setting for them.”

The New Madrid County R-1 School-based clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. To make an appointment call 573-688-6031.