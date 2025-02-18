Reflections from the Past

80 Years Ago – The Record’s “Men in Service” column noted that Capt. F.M. Robbins Jr. of the Army was visiting his parents in New Madrid after duty in the chemical warfare division in Hawaii, Saipan and Eniwetok for more than two years; that William Digges Hunter had been assigned to duty with the Army in Camp Maxey, Texas; and that Lt. Harriette Hunter of the Army Nurse Corps was visiting in the home of her parents while on furlough from duty at Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colo.

60 Years Ago – A four-inch blanket of snow covered New Madrid following a 10-hour snowfall Feb. 24 accompanied by a temperature of 14 degrees above zero.

60 Years Ago – Featured at the Dixie Theater – “A Tiger Walks” with Brian Keith and Pamela Franklin; and “McHale’s Navy” with Ernest Borgnine, Joy Flynn and Tim Conway.

40 Years Ago – Phyllis Westcoat was chosen Pi Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority’s Valentine Queen.

40 Years Ago – Mark H. Jones of Catron was the only Scout from New Madrid County in the 1985 Eagle class at Southeast Missouri State University.

20 Years Ago – January Students of the Month at New Madrid Elementary are Bridgett Purser and Douglas Hendrix. Other students nominated for the honor were Sherry Langley, Chelsea Sylvester, Clint Lewis and David Woods.

20 Years Ago – David W. Prince II was among graduates receiving their degrees during the December commencement at Southeast Missouri State University. Prince earned his bachelor of science in business administration degree with a major in marketing (integrated marketing communications option)

10 Years Ago – Walk-thru metal detectors will soon be a permanent part of the New Madrid County Central High School security system. The system has been temporarily in place for most of Central’s home basketball games this year but was recently approved by the School Board to be used at every Central activity entered from the North Lobby.

10 Years Ago – Nyna Finocchi was crowned the 2015 NMCC basketball homecoming queen. She was escorted by T.J. Clark. Members of her court and their escorts were: freshman maid Deja Grissom escorted by Kendell Robinson; sophomore maid Alexus Jordan escorted by Craig Beasley; junior maid Jordan Allen escorted by Deondray Jenkins; senior maid Payton Jones escorted by Drew Palmer; and senior maid Bailey Halterman escorted by Kiel Causey.