Reflections of the past

80 Years Ago – The Record’s Men in Service” column noted that Pfc. Arnold Simpson was on duty with the Army in Belgium; that Pvt. Harold Johnson was taking basic military training with the Army at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; that Buddy Unsel had been promoted to the grade of motor machinist mate third class in the Navy while on duty in the Pacific; that Lt. Sam L. Hunter had arrived in the United States after a year and half with the Navy in the Pacific; that Pvt. Jimmy Joe Bloomfield was on duty with the Marines at Parris Island, S.C., after graduating from Dartmouth University at Hanover, N.J.; and that Phillips Alsobrook had been commissioned an ensign at the Naval Air Training Base at Pensacola, Fla.

80 Years Ago – Albert Ransburgh, who was elected in the November 1944 general election, took over his duties as New Madrid County collector from J.H. King.

60 Years Ago – A daughter, Lisa Ann, was born March 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Patterson of New Madrid.

60 Years Ago – Herbert Lee St. Mary has accepted a position with New Madrid Tractor and Implement Company.

40 Years Ago – A third building will be added to the New Madrid County Central High School east campus complex following action taken by the R-1 Board of Education. Hired as architects to draw up plans for the third pod was the firm of Donnellan and Porterfield of Poplar Bluff.

40 Years Ago – Attending the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmer Conference from New Madrid County were Rick and Cindy Faulkner and Lisa and James Walls.

20 Years Ago – New Madrid Elementary made its first “Triple A Award” selections based on the merit of great attitude, academic achievement and attendance. Wade Mowery, Taylor Lyons, Monica Davis, Nathan Sisk, Karlie Frazier, Tyler Newton, Corey Tubbs, Whitney Williams, Abby Robinson, Hayden Samons, Makenzie Palmer, Jessie Beasley, Anna Manley, Shelbee Burgess, Tripp Keene, Cody Shelton, Markeith Dukes and Bailey Halterman were among the recipients.

20 Years Ago – Donnie Brown has announced his candidacy in the mayor’s race.

10 Years Ago – With a double overtime win over the Charleston Blue Jays in the sectional play-off, the New Madrid County Central Eagles earned a trip to the state basketball’s final four. NMCC senior Willie Jimerson scored an impressive 53 points in the 105-92 win.

10 Years Ago – Guest speaker for the upcoming New Madrid Chamber of Commerce banquet will be Ryan Blocker, New Madrid County Central high school music educator. Chamber Director Christina McWaters described Blocker as a motivational speaker. He will discuss his loss of more than 350 pounds and what determination and persistence can do to help people achieve their goals.