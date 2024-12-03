Reflections of the past

80 Years Ago – A benefit dance at the Cotton Club near Sikeston, netted $5,790 for the New Madrid Infantile Paralysis drive, according to Bettye Frankel, chairman, and Helen Phelan, treasurer.

80 Years Ago – The Record’s “Men in Service” column noted that Sgt. Gene Lowrey had received a medical discharge from the Army after serving nearly four years, with eight months in Europe; that Pvt. Ralph Higgerson was on duty with the Army at Camp Fannin, Texas; that Seaman First Class Willie E. Tollison had participated in both the Leyete and Luzon invasions in the Philippines; that J.W. Purcell, a warrant officer with the Army, was stationed in Calcutta, India; that Carpenter’s Mate and Mrs. Norbert Sargent had become parents of a daughter at Port Hueneme, Calif.; and that Jack E. Tisher was in training with the Navy at Great Lakes, Ill.

60 Years Ago – Theresa Cravens, a junior, was selected Valentine Queen at New Madrid High School with Martha Marie Riley, a senior, Vickie Blom, a sophomore, and Jane Guenther, freshmen, as alternates.

60 Years Ago – The operating budget for New Madrid was set at $551,485 for 1965, according to information released by County Clerk Jesse H. Wilkins.

40 Years Ago – Jo Mainord was the Valentine Queen for the Lilbourn Sigma Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

40 Years Ago – Officers of the New Madrid Country Club’s Ladies Golf Association are: Marsha Holiman, president; Velma Jean French, treasurer; Virginia Recker, reporter; Mona Bloom, vice president; and Ginna Lee Copeland, secretary.

20 Years Ago – Bill Henry of New Madrid along with a group of hunters have spearheaded an effort to drop grain by plane to flood-stranded animals on Donaldson Point Conservation Area, Island No. 10 and Island No. 8 in Kentucky. Kewanee Ag pilot Mike Hall volunteered his time to fly the grain into the animals.

20 Years Ago – Sara Story, health educator with the New Madrid County Health Department, was the guest speaker for the New Madrid County R-1 Parents as Teachers Teen Parents program at New Madrid County Central. Group leaders are Paula Hayes, PAT coordinator, and Katherine Stanley, At-Risk coordinator.

10 Years Ago – New Madrid County Central FFA members attended the Southeast District Greenhand Motivational Conference at the Three Rivers Campus in Poplar Bluff. They met with state FFA officers and attended a workshop on what FFA has to offer. Attending were: Steven Brewer, Tristen Akridge, Gauge Heady, Grayson York, Faith Scott, Madison Adams, Beth Clark, Kelsey Morgan, Lauren Riggs, Cassandre Ruark, Aneia White and Jessica Brewer.

10 Years Ago – John Cavia “J.C.” Dryden has signed a letter of intent to play as quarterback for the Spartans at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis. The graduating senior is the son of NMCC’s head football coach John Dryden and Ginnie Dryden.