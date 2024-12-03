Reflections of the past

80 Years Ago – The Record’s “Men in Service” column noted that Seaman Walter Welshans Jr. was on duty with the Navy on the Gilbert Islands in the Pacific; that Pfc. John Glidwell of the Army in Italy had scored 18 points for his team in a basketball game; that Army Cpl. Broughton Henderson was on duty in Holland after having been stationed in England, France, Belgium and Luxembourg; that Pvt. Virgil Huddleston was on duty with the Army in France after two years in service in United States’ posts; that Army Pvt. Clarence Gurnow had been injured in Luxembourg and was being sent to Camp Carson, Colo., for hospitalization.

60 Years Ago – Four or five inches covered New Madrid as the second big snowfall of the season.

60 Years Ago – Peter Dawson was selected from New Madrid High School to make the annual Sophomore Pilgrimage to Jefferson City sponsored by the New Madrid Women’s Club.

40 Years Ago – New Madrid’s newest business, Sugartree Sportswear, held its grand opening. The store is owned by Mark and Delores LaValle.

40 Years Ago – Junior Girl Scouts in the Cotton Boll Area Girl Scout Council will have a new look. A uniform designed for the active Girl Scout aged 9-11 features 14 interchangeable pieces which can be worn to create a look appropriate for indoor and outdoor Girl Scout activities.

20 Years Ago – Regan Baird, president of the New Madrid Chamber of Commerce, presented the “Business of the Year” award to Steve and Debbie Lancaster, owners of Banner Medical Equipment Inc.

20 Years Ago – New Madrid County R-1 Chapter of FBLA placed in the District 16 Leadership Conference. Woody Smelser was elected to serve as District 16 reporter.

10 Years Ago – New Madrid County Central defeated Malden in the Class 3, District 1, championship game, 70-32. Javarcus Word scored 13 points in the game and Chris Farr added another 12 points followed by T.J. Clark with 11 points. Also adding to the winning total were Kiel Causey, Drew Palmer, Willie Jimerson, Deon Jenkins, Mikael Walker, Asten Newsom, Grayson York and Palmer Campbell.

10 Years Ago – On Feb. 25, Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Thomas B. Bradley as the new District 1 associate commissioner for New Madrid County. The position became vacant when former District 1 Associate Commissioner Mark Baker was elected presiding commissioner. Bradley was sworn into office on March 2.