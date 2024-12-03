Reflections of the past

80 Years Ago – The Record’s “Men in Service” column noted that Col. John W. Rogers, a tank mechanic in the Army, had been released from a hospital in Panama after treatment for scald burns on his arms, chest and stomach; that Tech. Sgt. Vernon Huddleston had received a medical discharge from the Army after about four years of service, one of them in England and Ireland; that Coxswain M.J. Basham of the Navy at Port Everglades, Fla., was visiting relatives in New Madrid; that Capt. Monroe Robbins had returned to the United States after more than two years of service with the Army in the Pacific Islands; that Raymond Sides, on duty with the United States Marines in the Pacific Islands, had been promoted to the grade of technical sergeant; that Warrant Officer Edward Meier of the Army at Camp Callan, Calif., was visiting his parents in New Madrid.

60 Years Ago – Mr. and Mrs. Gallivan Hunter of New Madrid became the parents of a daughter, Karen Elizabeth, on Jan. 27.

60 Years Ago – Elected at New Madrid High School to represent their respective classes as Valentine queen were Martha Marie Riley, senior; Theresa Cravens, junior; Vicki Blom, sophomore; and Mary Jane Gunther, freshman.

40 Years Ago – Mayor W.R. “Dick” Phillips signed a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 4-8 as National School Guidance and Counseling Week in New Madrid.

20 Years Ago – The city of New Madrid has announced a raise in electric rates for all of its customers effective Feb. 1, 2005. Because of a rate increase to the city by Southwest Power Association and increases in cost of operations within the city, the City Council said it was necessary to raise rates in order to be able to continue to provide services to the citizens.

20 Years Ago – The Live Wires will present “A Celebration of Freedom” on Feb. 5. Scheduled to be featured in the program are: Sydney Carter, Robert Allen Carter, Maura Kellams, Alicia Kennedy, Claire Jones, Janetta Hassell, Brooke Brimer, Terri Schaeffer, Laura Stevens, Monica Wood, Danielle Ahlfield, Nick Darter, Hayley Tribble and Jessica House.

10 Years Ago – The Bank of New Madrid has made a $100,000 pledge to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust to assist with the new Sikeston Academic Building, located at 1400 S. Main St. in Sikeston. With its donation, the Bank reserves naming right for the building’s library. It will be named in memory of Sam. L. Hunter Jr.

10 Years Ago – Elizabeth Bennett, a student at Immaculate Conception School, was the winner of the local Patriots Pen Essay Contest sponsored by the Lilbourn VFW Post 7183 in November. On Jan. 18 she was honored as a the VFW District 15 Patriot Pen contest winner. Elizabeth’s essay is now headed to the state competition.