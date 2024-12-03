Reflections of the past

80 Years Ago – The Record’s “Men in Service” column noted that Pvt. Julius Riley was visiting his parents in New Madrid after two years with the Army in Africa and Italy, where he received the Purple Heart for injuries received April 1, 1943; that Master Sgt. Ted Brown was on duty with the Army in France after having been assigned in Italy; that Pfc. Claude Bates Jr. was on duty with the Army in France after having received training at Camp Dodge, Iowa, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Camp Crook, Calif.; that Albert L. Harterman had been promoted by the Navy to Seaman First Class and assigned to duty in the South Pacific; and that Jesse Johnson Jr. had been wounded in action while on duty with the Army in Germany.

60 years – Named as officers of the New Madrid Rotary Club were Carl Sanders as president, James F. Helmes as vice president, Shelton Rhodes as treasurer, Harry F. Leuer as secretary and Robert W. Blom as sergeant-at-arms.

60 Years Ago – Hartwell Gas and Appliance advertised 13,000 BTU General Electric air conditioners at $199; and Pinkley-Davis Rexall offered black and white camera film at two rolls for 56 cents.

40 Years Ago – Magnolia Manor was purchased by Beverly Enterprises and the name was changed to New Madrid Nursing Center.

40 Years Ago – The New Madrid Historical Museum sponsored a re-enactment of the Civil War siege and skirmishes fought at New Madrid in 1862. The Missouri Civil War Re-enactors Association Inc. led the activity.

20 Years Ago – The New Madrid County Central varsity Quiz Bowl team earned second place at the New Madrid County Central Academic Invitational Tournament. Varsity team members are Joseph Duncan, Elias Borton, Woody Smelser and Cooper Jackson.

20 Years Ago – The 2005 Sikeston Pee-Wee Little Champions completed the season with an undefeated record of 10-0. Members of the team are Andy Smith, Noah Sprouse, Jake Reed, Makenzie Palmer, Drew Pikey, Austin Maltbia, Gage Silman, Kiel Causey, Drew Palmer and Cole Nowell. Coaches are Josh Nowell, John Palmer and Joey Causey.

10 Years Ago – The New Madrid County Central High School Eagles basketball team earned third place in the state championship. In the first game, NMCC lost to Strafford, 63-61. In the second game, the Eagles shook off their disappointment and defeated Madison Prep, 58-50.

10 Years Ago – The Hope Exchange received a $2,500 donation from New Madrid County farmer Danny Hayes and America’s Farmers Grow Communities. The donation will help support the organization’s Tokens of Hope program, which provides hand-written cards to those with cancer and a small gift.