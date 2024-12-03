Reflections of the Past: Jan. 21

80 Years Ago – Superintendent of New Madrid Schools L.L. Schuette announced high school class leaders for the first 1944-45 semesters as Patty Hawkins, seventh grade; Louis Shainberg, eighth grade; Victor Shainberg, freshmen; Joan Chandler, sophomores; Betty Bates, juniors; and Nadine Steward, seniors.

80 Years Ago – The Record’s “Men in Service” column noted that Army Pfc. Paul H. Moore was “slightly wounded in action” Dec. 29 while on duty in Belgium; that Sgt. Thomas Gallivan of the Army Engineers was on duty under General Patton in France; that Sgt. William R. Byrd of the Army Air Force was hospitalized in Italy with leg lacerations; that Pharmacist Mate Second Class John Newsum was visiting his mother, Mrs. Agnes Newsum, after naval duty in North Africa, Sicily, Italy and the invasion of Southern France.

60 Years Ago – R.T. “Dick” Bartlett, chairman of the New Madrid Community Fund, announced that $4,059 of the organization’s $6,500 quota had been raised.

60 Years Ago – Five new members elected to serve on the New Madrid County Extension Council were Mrs. John H. Calvin, Mrs. Freddie Lawrence, Jay Blankenship, Mrs. H. B. Hulshof and Hershell Bell.

40 Years Ago – Two business buildings, The Place and Phillips True-Value, were completely destroyed by fire.

20 Years Ago – Recognized as December Students of the Month at the New Madrid County Central Middle School were: Casey Lott, Kesha Hill, Leon Payden, Darry Granberry, Daniel Minton, Kimberly Anglin, Daniela Dobbs, Gabriel Garmon, Valerie Sanders, Amber Schlott, Andery Wilkerson and Jared Yates.

20 Years Ago – William Paul and Melissa Nicole Scobey of New Madrid are the parents of their first child, a daughter. Kristina Marie Scobey was born Jan. 10, 2005, at 11:23 p.m. at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

10 Years Ago – New Madrid had 1.25 inches of snow on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 15, making travel a little slippery but it all quickly disappeared.

10 Years Ago – NMCC wrestler Rhiley Smith took second place in the 126 weight class at the 2015 St. Charles Invitational. Junior Terrez Taylor received a fifth place medal and freshman Cody Babb earned sixth place at the tournament which featured 24 teams.