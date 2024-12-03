Road work scheduled

SIKESTON, Mo. - Road projects are planned by the Missouri Department of Transportation in New Madrid County.

Route 62 in New Madrid County will be reduced as MoDOT crews perform shoulder work from Route W to Route 153 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb. 7 weather permitting.

Northbound Interstate 55 in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as MoDOT crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located between mile marker 57.8 to mile marker 58.2 near Matthews. Weather permitting, work will take place Feb. 5 and 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 60 in New Madrid County and Interstate 57 in Mississippi County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 4 through Feb. 14 from Route 62 to Route B near Sikeston. Traffic will be stopped for 15-minute intervals as construction crews replace an overhead sign truss.