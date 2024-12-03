All sections
Weekly RecordJanuary 27, 2025

Road work scheduled

MoDOT announces road work in New Madrid County, including shoulder work on Route 62 and bridge maintenance on I-55. Expect lane reductions and width restrictions from Jan. 30 to Feb. 14, weather permitting.

SIKESTON, Mo. - Road projects are planned by the Missouri Department of Transportation in New Madrid County.

Route 62 in New Madrid County will be reduced as MoDOT crews perform shoulder work from Route W to Route 153 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb. 7 weather permitting.

Northbound Interstate 55 in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as MoDOT crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located between mile marker 57.8 to mile marker 58.2 near Matthews. Weather permitting, work will take place Feb. 5 and 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 60 in New Madrid County and Interstate 57 in Mississippi County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 4 through Feb. 14 from Route 62 to Route B near Sikeston. Traffic will be stopped for 15-minute intervals as construction crews replace an overhead sign truss.

Advertisement
Related
Weekly RecordFeb. 6
New Madrid County Central celebrates basketball homecoming w...
Weekly RecordFeb. 4
Reflections of the past
Weekly RecordFeb. 4
Countywide Chamber proposed
Weekly RecordFeb. 4
Marijuana sales tax will go before New Madrid voters
Related
Birthdays
Weekly RecordFeb. 4
Birthdays
Celebrating the nation
Weekly RecordJan. 31
Celebrating the nation
Down it goes
Weekly RecordJan. 27
Down it goes
If I were president...
Weekly RecordJan. 27
If I were president...
Fire destroys church on Portageville Main Street
Weekly RecordJan. 22
Fire destroys church on Portageville Main Street
Public turns out to support victims of house fire
Weekly RecordJan. 20
Public turns out to support victims of house fire
School board explores economic growth
Weekly RecordJan. 17
School board explores economic growth
Inside New Madrid's 2025 budget: pay raises, new city hall, and economic expansion
Weekly RecordJan. 17
Inside New Madrid's 2025 budget: pay raises, new city hall, and economic expansion
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy