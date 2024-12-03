School districts’ screening dates set

NEW MADRID, Mo. - Schools across New Madrid County are starting to plan for the coming year and setting the dates for screenings and registration.

Preschool screenings for children who will be 4 years old by July 31 will be March 17-19 in the New Madrid County R-1 School District. Children must attend the screenings to qualify for preschool.

Screenings for those children who will attend Lilbourn Elementary will be March 17. To schedule an appointment, parents should call 573-688-2593, option 6.

On March 18, the screenings will be conducted for those students who will attend Matthews Elementary. Parents or guardians can call 573-471-0077, option 7, to make an appointment.

Those students who will attend New Madrid Elementary will be screened on March 19. Appointments for screenings can be scheduled by calling 573-748-5568, option 8

Preschool and kindergarten screening and registration for the Portageville School District will be March 3-14.

Parents or guardians should call the Portageville Elementary School at 573-379-5706 to make an appointment for screening and registration.

Children will be screened at the time of registration. Parents must bring the child’s state-issued birth certificate, Social Security card and shot record along with a utility bill or rent receipt showing the parent’s name and current address to the registration. All documentation must be in order for the child to be screened.

Students currently enrolled in Head Start must be screened and registered at Portageville Elementary during the event. Students already enrolled in the Portageville School District’s pre-kindergarten or kindergarten program do not have to be screened.

Officials noted the number of slots are limited for the pre-kindergarten program.

In the Gideon School District, preschool and kindergarten registration is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. March 13.

Preschoolers must be 4 years old and kindergarteners must be 5 years old prior to July 31 to be eligible to enroll. To enroll, parents or guardians should bring proof of residency, child’s shot record, Social Security card and birth certificate to the enrollment.

To schedule a screening for a child, call the Gideon Elementary School at 573-448-3447.