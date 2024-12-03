Weekly Record: Calendar of events

Road work ahead

SIKESTON, Mo. - Road projects are planned by the Missouri Department of Transportation in New Madrid County.

Route YY in New Madrid County will be closed as MoDOT crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from County Road 355 to County Road 375.

Weather permitting, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24.

U.S. Route 60 in New Madrid and interstate 57 in Mississippi County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 4 through Feb. 14 from Route 62 to Route B near Sikeston. Traffic will be stopped for 15-minute intervals as construction crews replace an overhead sign truss.

Archery events set

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. - The Portageville Bulldog Archery Tournament and fundraiser will get under way at 8 a.m. Jan. 25 in the Portageville High School gymnasium. The adult shoot/competition will begin after the tournament at approximately 4 p.m.

Screening scheduled

GIDEON, MO. - Preschool and kindergarten registration is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for children in the Gideon School District.

Preschoolers must be 4 years old and kindergarteners must be 5 years old prior to July 31 to be eligible to enroll. To enroll, parents or guardians should bring proof of residency, child’s shot record, Social Security card and birth certificate to the enrollment.

To schedule a screening for a child, call the Gideon Elementary School at 573-448-3447.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. - The Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation Adult Education Center will offer classes in cooking, computers and gardening beginning March 24.

Classes are three hours each with two classes each week. Each participating student will receive $660.

Also assistance will be available for job search, resume writing, interview preparation, certification costs, child care and transportation.

For more information or to enroll, contact DAEOC at 573-379-3851 or at edcenter@daeoc.com.

NEW MADRID, Mo – Flu shots are available to New Madrid County residents at the New Madrid County Health Department.

The shots are available walk-in or drive-through at the New Madrid office from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 573-748-554.

While the shots are offered at no charge, those getting shots should bring their Medicare, Medicaid or insurance card with them.