March 13, 2025

10 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after explosion and fire at Denver assisted living facility

DENVER (AP) — Ten people were taken to hospitals and dozens were displaced after an explosion and transformer fire at a Denver assisted living facility, officials said.

People walk toward a waiting ambulance after a reported explosion and fire at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Denver. (Hyoung Chang /The Denver Post via AP)
This photo provided by the Denver Fire Dept., residents are evacuated from an assistant living facility on Wednesday, March 13, 2025 in Denver. (Denver Fire Dept. via AP)
Denver fire fighters enter the building after a reported explosion and fire at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Denver. (Hyoung Chang /The Denver Post via AP)
This photo provided by the Denver Fire Dept., residents are evacuated from an assistant living facility on Wednesday, March 13, 2025 in Denver. (Denver Fire Dept. via AP)
People wait outside after a reported explosion and fire at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Denver. (Hyoung Chang /The Denver Post via AP)
Firefighters responded at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus and controlled the blaze Wednesday, according to a Denver Fire Department statement. Ten people were taken to hospitals.

Department spokesperson Capt. Luis Cedillo said in an email that the conditions of those taken to the hospital wasn't known. Another 87 people were displaced, he said.

The preliminary investigation indicates a power line was accidentally struck during construction work, causing the explosion, the department said.

Resident Barbara Hinchey told KUSA-TV she was sitting in her chair when the blast shook the room.

“I felt the boom,” Hinchey said. “It rocked my chair, so I knew when the fire alarm came on that it was real.”

Hinchey walked through dense smoke to get out, but said there was no chaos or screaming.

The American Red Cross of Colorado said in a social media post that its disaster action team responded and volunteers were working to find safe temporary housing for displaced residents. KMGH-TV reported the Red Cross said that as of Wednesday evening, all residents had been picked up by family members or moved into temporary housing.

