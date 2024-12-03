All sections
15 injured when school bus overturns on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — A school bus carrying 31 people overturned on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey, sending more than a dozen people to hospitals, officials said.

Emergency personnel work the scene of a school bus that overturned on the Garden State Parkway on Monday, March 10, 2025 near Montvale, N.J. (WABC-TV via AP)
Emergency personnel work the scene of a school bus that overturned on the Garden State Parkway on Monday, March 10, 2025 near Montvale, N.J. (WABC-TV via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Jersey State Police said 15 people, including the driver and 14 young adults, were treated for injuries from the Monday night crash, WCBS-TV reported. Video from the scene showed a yellow school bus on its side with the rear emergency door open and a large number of emergency responders.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a social media post that he had been briefed on the crash involving a bus from Lakewood. State police and the state Department of Transportation were on the scene and an investigation was ongoing, he said.

Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said in a social media post that no deaths were reported, but there was one serious injury. He said the bus was headed to New York state. The borough of Montvale borders New York state.

