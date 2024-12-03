All sections
WorldFebruary 18, 2025

4 candidates want to be Germany's next chancellor. Who are they?

BERLIN (AP) — Four candidates are bidding to be Germany's next leader in Sunday's election. The would-be chancellors are the incumbent, the opposition leader, the current vice chancellor and — for the first time — a leader of a far-right party.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves to applause after giving a speech at a special party convention in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves to applause after giving a speech at a special party convention in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Leader of the far-right Afd, Alice Weidel, speaks during general debate of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Sept.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
FILE - Leader of the far-right Afd, Alice Weidel, speaks during general debate of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Sept.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Germany's Vice Chancellor and Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks during the last parliament session ahead of national elections at the Bundestag parliament in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
FILE - Germany's Vice Chancellor and Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks during the last parliament session ahead of national elections at the Bundestag parliament in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - CDU party leader Friedrich Merz arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
FILE - CDU party leader Friedrich Merz arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BERLIN (AP) — Four candidates are bidding to be Germany's next leader in Sunday's election. The would-be chancellors are the incumbent, the opposition leader, the current vice chancellor and — for the first time — a leader of a far-right party.

Olaf Scholz

The 66-year-old has been Germany's chancellor since December 2021. The center-left Social Democrat has a wealth of government experience, having previously served as Hamburg's mayor and as German labor and finance minister. As chancellor, he quickly found himself dealing with unexpected crises. He launched an effort to modernize Germany's military after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and made Germany Ukraine's second-biggest weapons supplier. His government prevented an energy crunch and tried to counter high inflation. But his three-party coalition became notorious for infighting and collapsed in November as it argued over how to revitalize the economy — Europe's biggest, which has shrunk for the past two years.

Friedrich Merz

Germany's 69-year-old opposition leader has been the front-runner in the election campaign, with his center-right Union bloc leading polls. He became the leader of his Christian Democratic Union party after longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel — a former rival — stepped down in 2021. Merz has taken his party in a more conservative direction. In the election campaign, he has made curbing irregular migration a central issue. Merz lacks experience in government. He joined the European Parliament in 1989 before becoming a lawmaker in Germany five years later. He took a break from active politics for several years after 2009, practicing as a lawyer and heading the supervisory board of investment manager BlackRock’s German branch.

Robert Habeck

The 55-year-old is the candidate of the environmentalist Greens. He's also Germany's current vice chancellor and the economy and climate minister, with responsibility for energy issues. As co-leader of the Greens from 2018 to 2022, he presided over a rise in the party's popularity, but in 2021 he stepped aside to let Annalena Baerbock — now Germany's foreign minister — make her first run for the chancellor's job. Habeck's record as a minister has drawn mixed reviews, particularly a plan his ministry drew up to replace fossil-fuel heating systems with greener alternatives that deepened divisions in the government.

Alice Weidel

The 46-year-old is making the first bid of the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, for the country's top job. An economist by training, Weidel joined the party shortly after it was founded in 2013. She has been co-leader of her party's parliamentary group since the party first won seats in the national legislature in 2017. She has been a co-leader of the party itself since 2022, along with Tino Chrupalla. In December, she was nominated as the candidate for chancellor — though other parties say they won't work with the AfD, so she has no realistic path to the top job at present.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 18
Schools around the US confront anxiety over Trump's actions ...
WorldFeb. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greenland Daily Life
WorldFeb. 18
Mexican musical legend Paquita la del Barrio dies at 77
WorldFeb. 18
'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special watched by ne...
Related
Four top New York City officials resign as turmoil ripples over Mayor Adams' corruption case
WorldFeb. 17
Four top New York City officials resign as turmoil ripples over Mayor Adams' corruption case
Delta Airlines flight flips over on landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport and 8 people are hurt
WorldFeb. 17
Delta Airlines flight flips over on landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport and 8 people are hurt
Elon Musk's DOGE seeks access to taxpayer data at IRS: AP sources
WorldFeb. 17
Elon Musk's DOGE seeks access to taxpayer data at IRS: AP sources
What is a polar vortex? US gets a taste of the Arctic this week
WorldFeb. 17
What is a polar vortex? US gets a taste of the Arctic this week
Shakira resumes world tour with concert in Lima after canceling show due to illness
WorldFeb. 17
Shakira resumes world tour with concert in Lima after canceling show due to illness
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon ready to partner with Tom Cruise on 'Days of Thunder' sequel
WorldFeb. 17
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon ready to partner with Tom Cruise on 'Days of Thunder' sequel
Vatican says the pope has a 'polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.' What is that?
WorldFeb. 17
Vatican says the pope has a 'polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.' What is that?
Auburn stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 6th straight week, Florida up to No. 2; Louisville returns
WorldFeb. 17
Auburn stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 6th straight week, Florida up to No. 2; Louisville returns
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy