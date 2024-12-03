All sections
WorldFebruary 4, 2025

5 shot at adult education center in Sweden

OREBRO, Sweden (AP) — Five people were shot at an adult education center in Sweden on Tuesday, police said.

The Swedish news agency TT reported, without providing its sources, that the perpetrator died by suicide. Police didn't immediately confirm that reporting, but scheduled a news conference for 1430 GMT.

The adult education center is on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20, according to its website. Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

It wasn't immediately clear whether police were counting the perpetrator among the five shot. The extent of the victims' injuries also wasn't immediately clear. Police said that no officers were shot during the violence.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and other emergency vehicles. Students were sheltering in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting.

“The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told TT.

During a news conference on the Swedish employment market, another government official addressed the violence in Orebro, which has a population of around 155,000 people.

“The government is following developments very closely and has a continuous dialogue with the police about this,” Mats Persson, minister for employment and integration, said Tuesday.

