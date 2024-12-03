All sections
WorldMarch 3, 2025

A baby seal rescued from a Connecticut street dies at an aquarium

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A baby seal

AP News, Associated Press
This photo provided by New Haven Police Department shows an underweight baby seal that was found at Chapel Street and East Street in New Haven Conn. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Officer Zerella/New Haven Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by New Haven Police Department shows an underweight baby seal that was found at Chapel Street and East Street in New Haven Conn. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Officer Zerella/New Haven Police Department via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by New Haven Police Department shows an underweight baby seal that was found at Chapel Street and East Street in New Haven Conn. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Officer Zerella/New Haven Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by New Haven Police Department shows an underweight baby seal that was found at Chapel Street and East Street in New Haven Conn. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Officer Zerella/New Haven Police Department via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A baby seal found stranded on a street near Connecticut's Yale University last month has died from severe digestive issues, a local aquarium announced Monday.

Mystic Aquarium said “Chappy,” a nod to Chapel Street in New Haven where he was rescued, died while recovering at its Animal Rescue Clinic.

“The Mystic Aquarium staff are proud that they were able to give Chappy the best chance possible and are devastated by this outcome,” the aquarium wrote on Facebook. “The reality of working with stranded animals can be tough sometimes, but Chappy was surrounded by love until the very end.”

The underweight gray seal pup was brought to the clinic on Feb. 16 after being spotted by a passerby, who reported to police that the animal was potentially injured.

The seal, which was believed to be about 5 to 6 weeks old, was more than 1,000 feet (300 meters) from the nearest river.

The aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut, said Chappy had been responding well to treatment for dehydration, malnutrition and a mild pneumonia but began having digestive difficulties as he transitioned to eating whole fish.

A necropsy found Chappy suffered from “mesenteric torsion,” a challenging condition in which his intestines were “twisted around the mesentery, cutting off blood supply to a large portion of the gastrointestinal tract," according to the aquarium.

“Unfortunately, despite all the efforts, his gastrointestinal issues were too severe to treat, and he succumbed to his disease,” the aquarium said.

Gray seals are found in coastal waters across the North Atlantic Ocean and typically feast on fish, crustaceans, squid, octopuses, and sometimes seabirds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 3
Hegseth orders suspension of Pentagon's offensive cyberopera...
WorldMar. 3
Storms, possible twisters to threaten the South just as New ...
WorldMar. 3
LA Kings apologize for selling scarves made in Turkey on Arm...
WorldMar. 3
How Trump's history with Russia and Ukraine set the stage fo...
Related
Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with 'no room' for delay
WorldMar. 3
Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with 'no room' for delay
Melania Trump says it's 'heartbreaking' to watch teens grapple with the fallout from revenge porn
WorldMar. 3
Melania Trump says it's 'heartbreaking' to watch teens grapple with the fallout from revenge porn
Without US help, Zelenskyy has few options except to repair his relationship with the White House
WorldMar. 3
Without US help, Zelenskyy has few options except to repair his relationship with the White House
Andrew Tate expresses disappointment in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for caving to media pressure
WorldMar. 3
Andrew Tate expresses disappointment in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for caving to media pressure
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greece Carnival Portraits
WorldMar. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greece Carnival Portraits
How springing forward to daylight saving time could affect your health -- and how to prepare
WorldMar. 3
How springing forward to daylight saving time could affect your health -- and how to prepare
Trump’s tariff tactics carry higher economic risks than during his first term
WorldMar. 3
Trump’s tariff tactics carry higher economic risks than during his first term
PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Across Latin America
WorldMar. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: Carnival Across Latin America
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy