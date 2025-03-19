All sections
WorldMarch 19, 2025

A Dutch 'fish doorbell' has turned into an unlikely online hit combining slow TV and ecology

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — The central Dutch city of Utrecht has installed a “

ALEKSANDAR FURTULA, Associated Press
Undated photo of a bream fish at a river lock in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, Netherlands, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (Visdeurbel via AP)
Undated photo of a bream fish at a river lock in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, Netherlands, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (Visdeurbel via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Undated photo of a perch fish at a river lock in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, Netherlands, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (Visdeurbel via AP)
Undated photo of a perch fish at a river lock in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, Netherlands, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (Visdeurbel via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Undated photo of a school of fish, with a perch in the left corner, at a river lock in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, Netherlands, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (Visdeurbel via AP)
Undated photo of a school of fish, with a perch in the left corner, at a river lock in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, Netherlands, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (Visdeurbel via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rashid Ouchene opens the lock in Utrecht, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
Rashid Ouchene opens the lock in Utrecht, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rashid Ouchene opens the lock in Utrecht, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
Rashid Ouchene opens the lock in Utrecht, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anna Nijs, ecologist with the Utrecht municipality, right, and Mark van Heukelum, ecologist and concept developer, pose at the the lock in the city of Utrecht, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
Anna Nijs, ecologist with the Utrecht municipality, right, and Mark van Heukelum, ecologist and concept developer, pose at the the lock in the city of Utrecht, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where a "fish doorbell" was installed that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)ASSOCIATED PRESS

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — The central Dutch city of Utrecht has installed a “ fish doorbell ” on a river lock that lets viewers of an online livestream alert authorities to fish being held up as they make their springtime migration to shallow spawning grounds.

The idea is simple: An underwater camera at Utrecht's Weerdsluis lock sends live footage to a website. When somebody watching the site sees a fish, they can click a button that sends a screenshot to organizers. When they see enough fish, they alert a water worker who opens the lock to let the fish swim through.

Now in its fifth year, the site has attracted millions of viewers from around the world with its quirky mix of slow TV and ecological activism.

Much of the time, the screen is just a murky green with occasional bubbles, but sometimes a fish swims past. As the water warms up, more fish show up.

Without the help, native freshwater fish like bream, pike and bass can become backed up behind the lock and form easy prey for predators in the spring, when the lock is rarely opened for passing boats.

The bell is the brainchild of ecologist and concept developer Mark van Heukelum. He's been happily surprised at the response, with millions of people from around the world tuning in over the years.

“I guess the combination of a good cause, a beautiful story and just a simple idea generates all this attention," he said.

Anna Nijs, an ecologist with Utrecht municipality, was also amazed at the popularity of the concept around the world.

“We get a lot of fan mail from people who think it’s slow TV and they find it relaxing," said Nijs. Besides, “they appreciate that they can actually do something to help.”

___

Associated Press writer Mike Corder in The Hague contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 19
Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to speak with Trump after US pres...
WorldMar. 19
Widespread license violations exposed as North Macedonia mou...
WorldMar. 19
Middle East latest: Far-right party leader returns to Netany...
WorldMar. 19
Iran celebrates ancient fire festival ahead of Persian New Y...
Related
Openly gay soccer player still faces online death threats
WorldMar. 19
Openly gay soccer player still faces online death threats
Police arrest Istanbul mayor, a key Erdogan rival, over alleged corruption and terror links
WorldMar. 19
Police arrest Istanbul mayor, a key Erdogan rival, over alleged corruption and terror links
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street falls back ahead of Fed rate decision
WorldMar. 19
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street falls back ahead of Fed rate decision
CBS' '60 Minutes' is unflinching in its White House coverage in the shadow of Trump's $20B lawsuit
WorldMar. 19
CBS' '60 Minutes' is unflinching in its White House coverage in the shadow of Trump's $20B lawsuit
Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships spike as Musk takes prominent role in Trump White House
WorldMar. 19
Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships spike as Musk takes prominent role in Trump White House
PHOTO COLLECTION: Persian New Year
WorldMar. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Persian New Year
Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants
WorldMar. 19
Judge blocks Trump administration from terminating $14 billion in 'green bank' grants
PHOTO COLLECTION: Extreme Weather Spain Floods
WorldMar. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Extreme Weather Spain Floods
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy