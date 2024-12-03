All sections
WorldFebruary 26, 2025

A whale caught in fishing nets has been freed off Poland's Baltic coast

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Teams of sea rescuers and wildlife experts on Wednesday successfully freed a whale that got caught in fishing nets near a popular Baltic Sea resort in Poland.

MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press
Sea rescuers and wildlife activists in dinghies approach a whale to cut it loose from fishing nets off the Baltic Sea beach near Miedzyzdroje, Poland, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Maritime Search and Rescue Service via AP)
Sea rescuers and wildlife activists in dinghies approach a whale to cut it loose from fishing nets off the Baltic Sea beach near Miedzyzdroje, Poland, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Maritime Search and Rescue Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sea rescuers watch a whale that got caught in fishing nets as they prepare to assist in cutting it loose, off the Baltic Sea beach near Miedzyzdroje, Poland, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Maritime Search and Rescue Service via AP)
Sea rescuers watch a whale that got caught in fishing nets as they prepare to assist in cutting it loose, off the Baltic Sea beach near Miedzyzdroje, Poland, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Maritime Search and Rescue Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A whale that got caught in fishing nets stays close to the water surface in the Baltic Sea before rescuers were able to free it near the beach in Miedzyzdroje, Poland, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Maritime Search and Rescue Service via AP)
A whale that got caught in fishing nets stays close to the water surface in the Baltic Sea before rescuers were able to free it near the beach in Miedzyzdroje, Poland, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Maritime Search and Rescue Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sea rescuers approach a whale that got caught in fishing nets before another team cut it loose, off the Baltic Sea beach near Miedzyzdroje, Poland, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Maritime Search and Rescue Service via AP)
Sea rescuers approach a whale that got caught in fishing nets before another team cut it loose, off the Baltic Sea beach near Miedzyzdroje, Poland, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Maritime Search and Rescue Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Teams of sea rescuers and wildlife experts on Wednesday successfully freed a whale that got caught in fishing nets near a popular Baltic Sea resort in Poland.

It took about an hour for the rescuers to cut and remove the nets and allow the whale to swim into the open sea, close to the popular summer resort and beach in Miedzyzdroje, where the stranded animal was spotted in the morning.

Konrad Wrzecionkowski from WWF Poland, a conservation organization, said the whale made a “great and positive impression” on him but the action was potentially dangerous for the rescuers and was very stressful.

“You have to approach these animals with a lot of respect and we knew that if it chose to wave its tail, we would all find ourselves in the water,” Wrzecionkowski told The Associated Press.

“The situation was very stressful for him, but with time, when the nets were getting looser, he seemed to understand that we were trying to help him and the untangling became easier. And then he swam off into the sea,” Wrzecionkowski said.

He said the boat he was in was some 3 meters (10 feet) long and the animal was at least twice as long. The rescuers used boathooks on long poles, rather than knives, to loosen and remove the nets, rather than cutting them with knives, in order to avoid harming the animal.

Whales normally live in the open waters of oceans, but sometimes individual animals swim from the Atlantic Ocean into the Baltic Sea through the Danish Straits.

The rescuers hope the whale will find its way back to the Atlantic because the Baltic is not a suitable environment for whales.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 26
First measles death is reported in the West Texas outbreak t...
WorldFeb. 26
Meet the musician who taught Timothée Chalamet to play guita...
WorldFeb. 26
Iran accelerates production of near weapons-grade uranium, I...
WorldFeb. 26
NYC Mayor Eric Adams claims prosecutorial misconduct, asking...
Related
The Latest: House GOP pushes ‘big’ budget resolution to passage
WorldFeb. 26
The Latest: House GOP pushes ‘big’ budget resolution to passage
Apple to fix iPhone dictation glitch that suggests replacing the word 'racist' with 'Trump'
WorldFeb. 26
Apple to fix iPhone dictation glitch that suggests replacing the word 'racist' with 'Trump'
The US Christian population has declined for years. A new survey shows that drop leveling off
WorldFeb. 26
The US Christian population has declined for years. A new survey shows that drop leveling off
Travis Hunter already has coaches and executives convinced he can be two-way player in NFL
WorldFeb. 26
Travis Hunter already has coaches and executives convinced he can be two-way player in NFL
Israelis bid farewell to a mother and her two young sons killed in captivity in Gaza
WorldFeb. 26
Israelis bid farewell to a mother and her two young sons killed in captivity in Gaza
PHOTO COLLECTION: Formula 1 2025
WorldFeb. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: Formula 1 2025
Middle East latest: Hamas will return bodies of 4 dead Israeli hostages in exchange for prisoners
WorldFeb. 26
Middle East latest: Hamas will return bodies of 4 dead Israeli hostages in exchange for prisoners
AP PHOTOS: Devotees across India celebrate the Shivaratri festival in honor of Hindu god Shiva
WorldFeb. 26
AP PHOTOS: Devotees across India celebrate the Shivaratri festival in honor of Hindu god Shiva
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy