All sections
WorldMarch 6, 2025

Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal midway through the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against New York Rangers on Wednesday night, moving nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

VIN A. CHERWOO, Associated Press
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal midway through the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against New York Rangers on Wednesday night, moving nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

The Capitals' captain scored as he knocked in a loose puck from the left side with 9:32 left in the third period to tie the score 2-2. Ovechkin now has 46 goals in 76 career games against the Rangers.

Ovechkin has 32 goals in 46 games this season. He had 15 goals in his first 18 games, then missed 16 games with a fractured left fibula. He returned Dec. 28 and has scored 17 in 28 games since.

The Russian star is on pace to break Gretzky’s mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable in early April, long before the regular season is over.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 6
Okinawan bone digger searches for the remains of WWII dead a...
WorldMar. 6
China's premier and the American president: Two leaders, two...
WorldMar. 6
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school stude...
WorldMar. 6
Charges filed in deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans whose b...
Related
Trump reaches 36.6 million television viewers for first address to Congress in second term
WorldMar. 6
Trump reaches 36.6 million television viewers for first address to Congress in second term
Keith Richards gets some satisfaction from new award honoring Connecticut residents
WorldMar. 6
Keith Richards gets some satisfaction from new award honoring Connecticut residents
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he's a college rookie at UNC
WorldMar. 6
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he's a college rookie at UNC
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe
WorldMar. 6
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as legal battle rages over Trump firing
WorldMar. 5
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as legal battle rages over Trump firing
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser feels betrayed
WorldMar. 5
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser feels betrayed
Federal judge blocks drastic funding cuts to medical research
WorldMar. 5
Federal judge blocks drastic funding cuts to medical research
PHOTO COLLECTION: Panama Canal
WorldMar. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: Panama Canal
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy