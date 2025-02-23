All sections
WorldFebruary 23, 2025

American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi lands safely in Rome after diversion

ROME (AP) — An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi, India, landed safely in Rome on Sunday after it was diverted due to a security issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

AP News, Associated Press
An electronic display at the New Delhi international airport shows that an American Airlines flight AA292 from New York was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
An electronic display at the New Delhi international airport shows that an American Airlines flight AA292 from New York was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Tenzin Kunchok, right, an exiled Tibetan waiting for the arrival of a guest on the American Airlines flight AA292 from New York reads an electronic display at the New Delhi international airport to learn that the flight was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Tenzin Kunchok, right, an exiled Tibetan waiting for the arrival of a guest on the American Airlines flight AA292 from New York reads an electronic display at the New Delhi international airport to learn that the flight was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The FAA did not elaborate on what the security issue was, but said it was reported by crew aboard American Airlines Flight 292. American Airlines did not return multiple messages seeking comment.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ROME (AP) — An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi turned around over the Caspian Sea on Sunday and landed in Rome, a spokesman with the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport said.

The spokesman, Francesco Garibaldi did not give the reason for the change in flight plans. He said security checks would be performed as soon as the 199 passengers on board, plus the crew, leave the plane.

An Associated Press reporter filmed two fighter jets flying over the airport shortly before the unscheduled landing. Fire trucks were visible on the landing strip on one side of the plane after it landed.

The airport continue to operate normally, the spokesman said.

