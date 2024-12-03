All sections
WorldMarch 20, 2025

American man held by the Taliban for more than 2 years has been released, the State Department says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American man who was abducted more than two years ago while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist has been released by the Taliban in a deal with the Trump administration that Qatari negotiators helped broker, the State Department said Thursday.

ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
In this handout photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Glezmann, center, poses with Adam Boehler, second left, and Zalmay Khalilzad, second right, and Qatari diplomats in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 20, 2025, before departing to Doha, Qatar. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
In this handout photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Glezmann, center, poses with Adam Boehler, second left, and Zalmay Khalilzad, second right, and Qatari diplomats in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 20, 2025, before departing to Doha, Qatar. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this handout photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Glezmann, center, poses with Adam Boehler, second left, and Zalmay Khalilzad, second right, and Qatari diplomats in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 20, 2025, before departing to Doha, Qatar. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
In this handout photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Glezmann, center, poses with Adam Boehler, second left, and Zalmay Khalilzad, second right, and Qatari diplomats in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 20, 2025, before departing to Doha, Qatar. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American man who was abducted more than two years ago while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist has been released by the Taliban in a deal with the Trump administration that Qatari negotiators helped broker, the State Department said Thursday.

George Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, is the third American detainee to be released by the Taliban since January. He was seized by the Taliban's intelligence services in December 2022 and was designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained the following year.

In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Glezmann was on his way back to the United States to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra. He also praised Qatar for “steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts” that he said were “instrumental in securing George’s release.”

“George’s release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world,” Rubio said.

Glezmann was being accompanied back to the U.S., through Qatar's capital, Doha, by Adam Boehler, who has been handling hostage issues for President Donald Trump's administration. Qatar has hosted negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban over the years.

The release of Glezmann is part of what the Taliban has previously described as the “normalization" of ties between the U.S. and Afghanistan following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Most countries still don’t recognize the Taliban’s rule.

Glezmann's release follows a separate deal, arranged in the final days of the Biden administration and also mediated by the Qataris, that secured the releases of Ryan Corbett and William McKenty. The Taliban’s Foreign Ministry in Kabul said at the time that those two U.S. citizens had been exchanged for Khan Mohammed, who was sentenced to two life terms in 2008 after being convicted under U.S. narco-terrorism laws.

Unlike in that arrangement, the U.S. did not give up any prisoner to secure Glezmann's release, which was done as a goodwill gesture, according to an official briefed on the matter who insisted on anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

The Taliban disclosed earlier Thursday that Boehler had been meeting on hostage issues with a delegation that included Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

President Joe Biden contemplated before he left office an earlier proposal that would have involved the release of Glezmann and other Americans for Muhammad Rahim, one of the remaining detainees at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. But Biden told families during a call in January that he would not support trading Rahim unless the Taliban released Afghan-American businessman Mahmood Habibi.

U.S. officials believe the Taliban is holding Habibi, but the Taliban has denied it.

___

Associated Press writers Victoria Eastwood in Cairo and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 20
Blood test for ovarian cancer misses some Black and Native A...
WorldMar. 20
NBA champion Boston Celtics to be sold for a record $6.1 bil...
WorldMar. 20
AP PHOTOS: Giant panda cub twins venture out for the first t...
WorldMar. 20
March Madness offers same perks for South Carolina and Colum...
Related
Georgetown scholar detained over American wife's Palestinian ties, lawyer says
WorldMar. 20
Georgetown scholar detained over American wife's Palestinian ties, lawyer says
Venus passes between the Earth and sun this weekend -- but don't try to look for it
WorldMar. 20
Venus passes between the Earth and sun this weekend -- but don't try to look for it
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Panda Cubs Outdoors
WorldMar. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Panda Cubs Outdoors
A month-old girl is pulled from the rubble in Gaza after an airstrike killed her parents
WorldMar. 20
A month-old girl is pulled from the rubble in Gaza after an airstrike killed her parents
AP source: New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap election on Sunday
WorldMar. 20
AP source: New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap election on Sunday
The Latest: Trump administration targets Education Department for closure
WorldMar. 20
The Latest: Trump administration targets Education Department for closure
XRP jumps 8% after Ripple's CEO says SEC has dropped its case against the crypto currency
WorldMar. 20
XRP jumps 8% after Ripple's CEO says SEC has dropped its case against the crypto currency
Military leaders to discuss Ukraine peacekeeping force as partial ceasefire plans are worked out
WorldMar. 20
Military leaders to discuss Ukraine peacekeeping force as partial ceasefire plans are worked out
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy