All sections
WorldMarch 8, 2025

An Israeli woman and her Indian host were gang raped in southern India, police say

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in southern India said Saturday that they arrested two men in connection with allegations of gang rape of an Israeli and a local woman.

AP News, Associated Press
A police officer speaks on his mobile phone at the scene as they search for the male travelers who were pushed into the canal by three men accused of gang-raping two women, in Koppal district of southern state of Karnataka, India, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo)
A police officer speaks on his mobile phone at the scene as they search for the male travelers who were pushed into the canal by three men accused of gang-raping two women, in Koppal district of southern state of Karnataka, India, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officials search for the male travelers who were pushed into the canal by three men accused of gang-raping two women, in Koppal district of southern state of Karnataka, India, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo)
Police officials search for the male travelers who were pushed into the canal by three men accused of gang-raping two women, in Koppal district of southern state of Karnataka, India, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in southern India said Saturday that they arrested two men in connection with allegations of gang rape of an Israeli and a local woman.

The Israeli and her homestay operator were stargazing along with three male travelers, an American and two Indian, in Koppal town in southern Karnataka state on Thursday night, police official Ram L. Arasiddi said.

According to an initial investigation, three men on a motorbike approached them while asking for money. Following arguments, the three men pushed the male travelers into a nearby water canal and sexually assaulted the women, Arasiddi said.

He said one of the Indian tourists drowned and his body was recovered on Saturday, adding that the American and another Indian swam to safety.

Koppal is about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from Bengaluru, India’s startup and technology powerhouse.

Arasiddi said police set up a special investigation team that arrested two out of the three suspects on Saturday. They were being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder, gang rape and robbery, he said.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault.

Sexual assaults on women have become familiar in India, where police recorded 31,516 rape cases in 2022, a 20% increase from 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. The real figure is believed to be far higher due to the stigma surrounding sexual violence and victims’ lack of faith in police.

Rape and sexual violence have been under the spotlight since the brutal 2012 gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old student on a New Delhi bus. The attack galvanized massive protests and inspired lawmakers to order the creation of fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases and stiffen penalties.

The rape law was amended in 2013, criminalizing stalking and voyeurism and lowering the age at which a person can be tried as an adult from 18 to 16. The government in 2018 approved the death penalty for people convicted of raping children under age 12.

Despite stringent laws, it’s rare for more than a few weeks to pass without another brutal sexual assault being reported.

High-profile cases involving foreign visitors have drawn international attention to the issue. Last year, in a video that was later deleted, a Spanish tourist said his wife was raped in northern India while an Indian-American woman said she was raped at a hotel in New Delhi. In 2022, a British tourist was raped in front of her partner in Goa.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 8
AP Photos: International Women's Day
WorldMar. 8
Iran’s top leader rejects talks with the US over missile ran...
WorldMar. 8
Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is arrested in Texas on a fami...
WorldMar. 8
2 days of clashes and revenge killings in Syria leave more t...
Related
12 people wounded by 3 men shooting randomly at Toronto pub customers, police say
WorldMar. 8
12 people wounded by 3 men shooting randomly at Toronto pub customers, police say
Watch the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse in March
WorldMar. 8
Watch the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse in March
House GOP campaign chairman says voters will 'reward us' for the Trump-Musk DOGE cuts
WorldMar. 8
House GOP campaign chairman says voters will 'reward us' for the Trump-Musk DOGE cuts
Trump is forcing a generational shift in GOP foreign policy. Here's how Republicans are responding
WorldMar. 8
Trump is forcing a generational shift in GOP foreign policy. Here's how Republicans are responding
When should you eat? Before, after — or even while — exercising?
WorldMar. 8
When should you eat? Before, after — or even while — exercising?
Unions ask court to stop DOGE from accessing Social Security data of millions of Americans
WorldMar. 8
Unions ask court to stop DOGE from accessing Social Security data of millions of Americans
In his own words: Pope Francis' views on resigning changed over time
WorldMar. 8
In his own words: Pope Francis' views on resigning changed over time
Muslim nations reject Trump's call to empty the Gaza Strip of its Palestinian population
WorldMar. 8
Muslim nations reject Trump's call to empty the Gaza Strip of its Palestinian population
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy