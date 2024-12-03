All sections
WorldMarch 9, 2025

Andrew Tate, social media influencer who faces trafficking charges, sits cageside for UFC 313

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former kickboxer and controversial internet personality Andrew Tate was cageside for UFC 313 inside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, one night after attending Dana White’s Power Slap 12 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

ADDS NAME OF BROTHER - Andrew Tate, left, and Tristan Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Andrew Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event bout Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Andrew Tate attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tate and his brother, Tristan, left Romania late last month after a travel ban on them was lifted while they face charges including human trafficking, all part of an alleged organized crime ring. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape.

The Tates, who are dual U.S.-British citizens, were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year.

The Tate brothers, who have denied all wrongdoing in the case, arrived in Florida on Feb. 27. Florida’s attorney general announced Tuesday that his office has opened a criminal investigation into the brothers.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty. And I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," Andrew Tate said Thursday in Florida.

White was seen shaking hands and hugging Tate and his brother, Tristan, on Friday, when the UFC president and CEO could be heard on a viral video saying: “Welcome to the States, boys.”

White is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, who has appeared at UFC matches over the years with White, especially during the 2024 campaign as the Republican sought to appeal to younger male voters.

White had speaking roles at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Republican conventions and appeared on stage at Trump’s election victory party in November.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term, he and White starred in a UFC video where Trump was called the “Combatant In Chief.”

