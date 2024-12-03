All sections
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have left Romania for the U.S. after a travel ban on them was lifted, an official said Thursday.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE- Police officers escort Andrew Tate, center, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
FILE- Police officers escort Andrew Tate, center, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate waves as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal with his brother Tristan, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate waves as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal with his brother Tristan, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- Andrew Tate smiles as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
FILE- Andrew Tate smiles as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan laugh as they leave the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan laugh as they leave the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate poses giving a thumbs up upon arriving with his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate poses giving a thumbs up upon arriving with his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have left Romania for the U.S. after a travel ban on them was lifted, an official said Thursday.

The brothers are charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

It is not clear under what conditions the Tates — who are keen supporters of President Donald Trump and boast millions of online followers — were allowed to leave Romania.

An official at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said the decision was at the discretion of prosecutors.

Andrew Tate, 38, and Tristan Tate, 36 — who are dual U.S.-British citizens — were arrested near Romania’s capital in late 2022 along with two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four last year. In April, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that a trial could start but did not set a date. All four deny all of the allegations.

The brothers' departure came after Romania’s Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu said this month that a U.S. official under the current Trump administration had expressed interest in the brothers’ legal case in Romania at the Munich Security Conference. The minister insisted it didn’t amount to pressure.

In December a court in Bucharest ruled that the case against the Tates and the two Romanian women could not go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors.

That decision by the Bucharest Court of Appeal was a huge setback for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, but it did not mean the defendants could walk free. The case has not been closed, and there is also a separate legal case against the brothers in Romania.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 27
Pope beats back speculation of imminent death or conclave as...
WorldFeb. 27
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the ...
WorldFeb. 27
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hosta...
WorldFeb. 27
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep ...
Related
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
WorldFeb. 27
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
Author behind Oscar-nominated film finds praise and ire for his rebuke of Brazil's dictatorship
WorldFeb. 27
Author behind Oscar-nominated film finds praise and ire for his rebuke of Brazil's dictatorship
As Mardi Gras approaches in New Orleans, maskers and parades take center stage
WorldFeb. 27
As Mardi Gras approaches in New Orleans, maskers and parades take center stage
Mexico's Supreme Court orders a zoo to improve conditions for Ely the elephant
WorldFeb. 27
Mexico's Supreme Court orders a zoo to improve conditions for Ely the elephant
Stock market today: Asian shares slide after slight gains on Wall Street
WorldFeb. 27
Stock market today: Asian shares slide after slight gains on Wall Street
Nurses' stories recount terror of armed man's attack at Pennsylvania hospital
WorldFeb. 27
Nurses' stories recount terror of armed man's attack at Pennsylvania hospital
Tens of thousands gather for Hindu festival at Nepal temple, with many lighting up marijuana joints
WorldFeb. 27
Tens of thousands gather for Hindu festival at Nepal temple, with many lighting up marijuana joints
Private company rockets toward the moon in the latest rush of lunar landing attempts
WorldFeb. 27
Private company rockets toward the moon in the latest rush of lunar landing attempts
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy