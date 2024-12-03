All sections
March 22, 2025

Another day in the life of viral McNeese manager: Chatting with Spike Lee, and his own T-shirt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The March Madness legend of McNeese manager and social media sensation Amir Khan continues to grow.

McNeese State guard Sincere Parker wears socks featuring team student manager Amir Khan during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
McNeese State men's basketball student manager Amir Khan smiles while posing after the team's practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
McNeese State men's basketball student manager Amir Khan, left, hands the ball to guard Omar Cooper (1) during the team's practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
McNeese State men's basketball student manager Amir Khan, front left, applauds during the team's practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
McNeese State cheerleaders wear socks featuring team student manager Amir Khan during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
While Khan sat behind the bench chatting with filmmaker Spike Lee during the Cowboys' second-round game against Purdue on Saturday, some of the team's players wore T-shirts with Khan's name and picture on them.

The cheerleading squad also wore the shirts, along with the socks that made an appearance on Thursday night, when 12th-seeded McNeese upset Clemson for the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.

Khan and his sponsored boombox went viral heading into the tournament as the unlikely hype man for the even more unlikely tournament darlings from Lake Charles, Louisiana, becoming the first known basketball manager to receive an NIL deal.

“It’s crazy. Because I never would have imagined this would have ever happened,” Khan said Thursday. “I appreciate all the love and support. And seeing them wearing it means a lot to me.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

