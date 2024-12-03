All sections
WorldMarch 2, 2025

Anti-DOGE protests at Tesla stores target Elon Musk's bottom line

BOSTON (AP) — Demonstrators gathered outside Tesla stores across the U.S. Saturday to protest the automaker's billionaire CEO,

RODRIQUE NGOWI and JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is leading an effort to cut government jobs on behalf of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)
Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is leading an effort to cut government jobs on behalf of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators are arrested by NYPD officers during a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Demonstrators are arrested by NYPD officers during a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators are arrested by NYPD officers during a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Demonstrators are arrested by NYPD officers during a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators are arrested by NYPD officers during a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Demonstrators are arrested by NYPD officers during a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is leading an effort to cut government jobs on behalf of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)
Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is leading an effort to cut government jobs on behalf of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is leading an effort to cut government jobs on behalf of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)
Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is leading an effort to cut government jobs on behalf of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is leading an effort to cut government jobs on behalf of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)
Protesters rally outside of a Tesla store in Boston, Saturday, March 1, 2025, against the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is leading an effort to cut government jobs on behalf of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Elon Musk and Tesla outside of a Tesla showroom, Saturday, March 01, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON (AP) — Demonstrators gathered outside Tesla stores across the U.S. Saturday to protest the automaker's billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, and his push to slash government spending on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The demonstrations are part of a growing backlash in North America and Europe to Musk's disruptive role in Washington.

Critics of Trump and Musk hope to discourage and stigmatize purchases of Tesla, the electric car company that is the world's most valuable automaker. Liberal groups for weeks have organized anti-Tesla protests in hopes of galvanizing opposition to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and energizing Democrats still demoralized by Trump's November victory.

“We can get back at Elon,” said Nathan Phillips, a 58-year-old ecologist from Newton, Massachusetts, who was protesting in Boston on Saturday. “We can impose direct economic damage on Tesla by showing up at showrooms everywhere and boycotting Tesla and telling everyone else to get out, sell your stocks, sell your Teslas.”

Musk is taking direction from Trump to slash federal spending and sharply reduce the workforce, arguing that Trump's victory gave the president and him a mandate to restructure the U.S. government. DOGE officials have swiftly gained access to sensitive databases, directed thousands of federal job cuts, canceled contracts and shut down sections of the government, including the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Musk's critics say his actions defy Congress's power to control the U.S. budget and present a host of ways for him to enrich himself. Musk leads several other companies, notably SpaceX, which conducts launches for NASA and the intelligence community, and the social media platform X.

“Protests will not deter President Trump and Elon Musk from delivering on the promise to establish DOGE and make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers across the country," said White House spokesperson Harrison Fields.

Tesla did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

More than 50 demonstrations were listed Saturday on the website Tesla Takedown, with more planned later in March from coast to coast in the United States along with England, Spain and Portugal. News reports showed demonstrations in recent days in U.S. cities including Tucson, Arizona; St. Louis; New York City; Dayton, Ohio; Charlotte; and Palo Alto, California.

Some Tesla owners have also reported their vehicles vandalized with spray painted swastikas amid what Jewish groups and observers fear is a rise in antisemitism.

Federal prosecutors charged a woman in connection with a string of vandalism against a Colorado Tesla dealership, which included Molotov cocktails being thrown at vehicles and the words “Nazi cars” spray painted on the building.

Saturday's demonstration in Boston had a festive atmosphere, with a brass band playing music as protesters carried signs and chanted. Several of the signs mocked Musk and DOGE, with one reading: “Stop Elon and his despicable Muskrats.”

“This government led by Trump and Musk, it’s gone completely off the rails and we are here to stop that,” said Carina Campovasso, a retired federal worker. “And I hope they listen.”

About 300 demonstrators protested at a Tesla dealership in New York City on Saturday. Police said nine people were taken into custody but did not elaborate on the charges they faced.

Tesla's share price has fallen by nearly a third since Trump took office, though it's still higher than it was a year ago. Musk’s current net worth is an estimated $359 billion, according to Forbes, which calculated his 2024 net worth as $195 billion.

___

Cooper reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writer Patrick Whittle in Scarborough, Maine, contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 2
Loss, worry, relief and prayers for better days as Ramadan b...
WorldMar. 2
White House row with Ukraine raises stakes for European summ...
WorldMar. 2
Miami Beach mayor says no to getting back together a year af...
WorldMar. 2
A topsy-turvy Oscar season concludes Sunday. Here's what to ...
Related
Judge rules head of watchdog agency must keep his job, says Trump's bid to oust him was unlawful
WorldMar. 2
Judge rules head of watchdog agency must keep his job, says Trump's bid to oust him was unlawful
Lifelong New York civil rights advocate and NAACP leader Hazel Dukes dies at 92
WorldMar. 2
Lifelong New York civil rights advocate and NAACP leader Hazel Dukes dies at 92
Charli xcx’s' Brat reign continues, as she clears the decks at BRIT Awards
WorldMar. 2
Charli xcx’s' Brat reign continues, as she clears the decks at BRIT Awards
Zelenskyy embraced by British prime minister a day after White House blowout
WorldMar. 1
Zelenskyy embraced by British prime minister a day after White House blowout
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in car crash
WorldMar. 1
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in car crash
Israel's military is told to prepare to defend a Druze community outside Syria's capital
WorldMar. 1
Israel's military is told to prepare to defend a Druze community outside Syria's capital
Lawyers sue to block Trump administration from sending 10 migrants to Guantanamo Bay
WorldMar. 1
Lawyers sue to block Trump administration from sending 10 migrants to Guantanamo Bay
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launches political comeback with a run for New York City mayor
WorldMar. 1
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launches political comeback with a run for New York City mayor
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy