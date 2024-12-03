AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EST

Trump says he'll place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China on Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will put in place 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on goods from China effective Saturday. That raises the specter of swift price increases for U.S. consumers, although Trump suggests he will try to blunt the impact on oil imports. Trump had been threatening the tariffs to ensure greater cooperation on stopping illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used for fentanyl. He has also pledged to use tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing and raise revenues for the federal government. Both Canada and Mexico say they’ve prepared the option of retaliatory tariffs if necessary.

From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap as soon as Saturday on imports from Canada and Mexico could drive up the price of everything from gasoline to pickup trucks to the guacamole dip that features so prominently at American Super Bowl parties. The tariffs would also invite retaliation. Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, has already vowed to counterpunch by pulling American alcohol off store shelves in the Canadian province. Trump’s tariffs threaten to blow up the trade agreement he himself negotiated with America’s two neighbors in his first term.

Trump targets FAA diversity efforts in plane crash probe despite no evidence they played any role

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's remarks this week blaming diversity recruitment at the FAA as a potential reason for the plane crash that killed 67 people has drawn attention to the agency’s attempts to address its most pressing and long-standing staffing problem. The FAA had a persistent shortage of air traffic controllers for years and has used a diversity hiring program as one strategy to fill those and other slots. No evidence has emerged that rules seeking to diversify the FAA played any role in the collision. The diversity program has been ongoing for years, including during Trump's first term, and experts familiar with it say all candidates must meet the same FAA qualifications no matter the job.

Trump tariffs on Mexico and Canada could land this weekend. Here are some goods in the crosshairs

President Donald Trump said this week that tariffs on U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico will arrive Saturday. The two nations are not only close geographically, but economically as well. The business between the North American nations now exceeds China, totaling $1.8 trillion in 2023. That is far greater than the $643 billion in commerce that the U.S. did with China in that same year. Following are just a few imported goods that could be hit first.

President Trump to meet with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the White House

President Donald Trump is meeting Friday with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose company designs and supplies the advanced computer chips that play an integral role in developing artificial intelligence. The meeting was confirmed by a person familiar who insisted on anonymity to discuss the conversation between Huang and Trump. The person said the meeting was set up weeks ago and would enable them to get acquainted and talk about AI policy.

McDonald's settles lawsuit over Latino scholarship program by opening door to non-Latino applicants

McDonald’s said Friday it is changing a scholarship program for Latino students after it was sued by a group that opposes affirmative action. McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship Program awards college scholarships to students with at least one Latino parent. Earlier in January, the American Alliance for Equal Rights sued McDonald’s over the program. The alliance is run by Edward Blum, who successfully challenged affirmative action in college admissions. McDonald's said it decided to settle the lawsuit so applicants can still be considered this year. McDonald's said the program will now be open to anyone who can demonstrate a commitment to the Latino community, not just those with Latino parents.

CEO of the nation's largest public utility plans to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CEO of the nation’s largest public utility plans to retire by September after nearly six years. On Friday, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Jeff Lyash's planned departure as president and CEO. During Lyash's tenure, The federal utility has focused on nuclear power, worked toward retiring all its coal-fired plants by 2035, and kept retail rates 80% lower than the rest of the U.S. But Lyash also was criticized for plans to replace several coal plants with another fossil fuel in gas. TVA's rolling blackouts in December 2023 likewise drew scrutiny. And President Donald Trump skewered Lyash in 2020 over his pay, though TVA is funded by electricity customers, not tax dollars. TVA says Lyash's retirement isn't related to Trump.

Mexican startup tackles plastic waste by converting it to fuel

BOCA DEL RIO, Mexico (AP) — A startup in Mexico is trying to help get a handle on one Gulf coast city’s plastic waste problem by converting it into gasoline, diesel and other fuels. With less than 10% of the world’s plastics being recycled, Petgas’ idea is that rather than letting discarded plastic become waste, it can become productive again as fuel. Petgas developed a machine in the port city of Boca del Rio that uses pyrolysis, a thermodynamic process that heats plastics in the absence of oxygen, breaking it down to produce gasoline, diesel, kerosene, paraffin and coke.

Stock market today: Wall Street surrenders gains after White House confirms Trump tariff move

Stocks surrendered early gains and closed lower after the White House said President Donald Trump would impose promised tariffs on some key U.S. trading partners. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.3%. Each showed solid gains in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%. Trump will put in place 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on goods from China effective Saturday. Apple reversed course from market leading gains to post a slight loss. Shares of Nvidia, considered the poster child for the AI frenzy, fell 3.7% to close out a rough week for chipmakers.

US inflation is lingering and tariffs threatened by Trump could nudge prices in wrong direction

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve rose slightly last month, the latest sign that some consumer prices remain stubbornly elevated, even as inflation is cooling in fits and starts. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 2.6% in December from a year earlier, up from a 2.4% annual pace in November and the third straight increase. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices increased 2.8% compared with a year ago, the same as in November and October. The figures arrive just two days after Federal Reserve officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, decided to pause their interest rate cuts.