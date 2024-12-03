AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:09 a.m. EST

US businesses brace for Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to drive up costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — From an ice cream parlor in California to a medical supply business in North Carolina to a T-shirt vendor outside Detroit, U.S. businesses are bracing to take a hit from the taxes President Donald Trump imposed Saturday on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, America’s three biggest trading partners. The levies — 25% on Canadian and Mexican and 10% on Chinese goods — will take effect Tuesday. Canadian energy, including oil, natural gas and electricity, will be taxed at a lower 10% rate. Trump’s tariffs threaten to raise prices for consumers and is already provoking retaliation from Canada and Mexico.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, drawing swift retaliation from the U.S.’s North American neighbors in an emerging trade war. Trump is declaring an economic emergency to put duties of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada — America’s largest trading partners — except for a 10% rate on Canadian oil. Mexico’s president immediately ordered retaliatory tariffs, and Canada’s prime minister said the country would put matching 25% tariffs on up to $155 billion in U.S. imports while also expressing a sense of betrayal at the actions of a longtime ally.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover. Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office on Jan. 20. Chopra's tenure saw the removal of medical debt from credit reports and limits on overdrafts penalties. But many in the financial industry saw his actions as regulatory overreach. In a social media post Saturday about his departure, Chopra thanked people across the country who “shared their ideas and experiences” with the government’s consumer financial watchdog agency.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Government Efficiency, run by President Donald Trump’s billionaire adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has gained access to sensitive Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems. That's according to two people familiar with the situation. DOGE, which is assigned to find ways to reduce federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations, would have wide leeway to access important taxpayer data, among other things. Senate Finance Committee member Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday. He expressed concern that “officials associated with Musk may have intended to access these payment systems to illegally withhold payments to any number of programs.”

Federal authorities have arrested a former Federal Reserve senior adviser for allegedly giving inside economic information to China. A grand jury indictment accuses John Harold Rogers, 63, of Vienna, Virginia, of stealing Federal Reserve trade secrets and selling them to Chinese intelligence officials for at least $450,000 by posing as a part-time professor at a university in China. He also is accused of lying to Federal Reserve investigators and officials at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Rogers is being held without bond, according to court records, and will be arraigned Tuesday. An attorney for Rogers said Saturday that he denies the charges in the indictment.

With home prices high, American families are grappling with the prospect that homeownership might remain out of reach for them for a long time. The median age of first-time homebuyers rose to 38 last year. That’s significantly above historic norms, when median first-time buyers hovered between 30 and 32 years old for decades. Experts say a housing shortage has pushed prices past the point of affordability for many. Coupled with high mortgage rates, many have concluded that renting is their only option. As of last fall, the median homeowner in the U.S. was paying 42% of their income on homeownership costs. Four years ago, that percentage was 28%.

Costco and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, avoiding a strike. Teamsters spokesman Matthew McQuaid confirmed the agreement, which will have to be approved by members. Details of the agreement weren’t immediately available. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with Costco. The Teamsters union represents 18,000 Costco workers in six states: California, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and New York. Overall, Costco has 219,000 U.S. employees and 617 U.S. stores. The company said its labor agreement with the Teamsters applies to less than 10% of those stores.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has presented an annual budget that focuses on wooing the salaried middle class with tax cuts and spurring economic growth by boosting agriculture and manufacturing. In her budget speech Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is focused on boosting private investment to strengthen growth, increasing funding in the agriculture sector and enhancing the spending power of India’s middle class. She raised the starting point for income tax to $14,800 from $8,074. India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, is expected to post its slowest growth in four years due to a sluggish manufacturing sector, food inflation, stagnant job growth and weak urban consumption.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will put in place 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on goods from China effective Saturday. That raises the specter of swift price increases for U.S. consumers, although Trump suggests he will try to blunt the impact on oil imports. Trump had been threatening the tariffs to ensure greater cooperation on stopping illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used for fentanyl. He has also pledged to use tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing and raise revenues for the federal government. Both Canada and Mexico say they’ve prepared the option of retaliatory tariffs if necessary.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tariffs are in the news at the moment. But what are they? Tariffs are typically charged as a percentage of the price a buyer pays a foreign seller. In the United States, tariffs are collected by Customs and Border Protection agents at 328 ports of entry across the country. Tariffs can be lower for countries with which the United States has trade agreements. For example, most goods can move among the United States, Mexico and Canada tariff-free because of Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Mainstream economists are generally skeptical of tariffs.