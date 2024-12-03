AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:21 a.m. EST

Stock market today: Asia shares trade mostly lower as as investors weigh impact of US-China tariffs

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mostly lower as markets mull the impact of tariffs being imposed by the United States and China. Benchmarks fell in early Wednesday trading in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while rising in Sydney and Seoul. Calm returned to Wall Street, and tech stocks led U.S. indexes higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday, a day after swinging sharply on worries that President Donald Trump’s tariffs could spark a trade war that would hurt economies around the world. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.4%. Oil prices fell. Trump has delayed planned tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico while imposing them on Chinese imports. China's tariffs on some U.S. imports start next week.

China counters with tariffs on US products. It will also investigate Google

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced retaliatory tariffs on select American imports and an antitrust investigation into Google, just minutes after a sweeping levy on Chinese products imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump took effect. This isn’t the first round of tit-for-tat actions between the two countries. China and the U.S. engaged in a trade war in 2018 when Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods and China responded in kind. Analysts say China is much better prepared to counter this time around, but also wary about taking steps that could upset its own fragile and heavily trade-dependent economy.

Fast fashion, laptops and toys are likely to cost more due to US tariffs on Chinese imports

A sweeping new U.S. tariff on products made in China is expected to increase the prices American consumers pay for a wide array of products. An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods is likely drive up prices for ultra-cheap apparel sold on online shopping platforms, toys and electronic devices such as computers and cellphones. The tariffs also may affect how much consumers pay for shoes and kitchen items like pots and pans, as well as the big-ticket items, such as appliances, furniture and auto parts. The tariffs on Chinese imports took effect after President Donald Trump agreed to pause his threatened tariffs against Mexico and Canada for 30 days. The U.S. Postal Service also announced it will stop accepting parcels inbound from China and Hong Kong until further notice.

Trump’s tariff tactics carry higher economic risks than during his first term

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump started the biggest trade war since the 1930s in his first term, his impulsive combination of threats and import taxes on U.S. trading partners created chaos, generated drama -- and drew criticism from mainstream economists who favor free trade. But it didn’t do much damage to the U.S. economy. Or much good. The trade war sequel that Trump has said he’s planned for his second term could likely be costlier. Trump seems to have grander ambitions and is operating in a far more treacherous economic environment, one in which his tariffs risk rekindling inflation.

Treasury tells Congress that DOGE has ‘Read Only’ access to payment systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Treasury Department official has written a letter to federal lawmakers saying that a tech executive working with Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” will have “read-only access” to the government’s payment system. The official sent the letter Tuesday out of concerns from members of Congress that DOGE’s involvement with the payment system for the federal government could lead to security risks or missed payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare. Democratic lawmakers have voiced frustration over the lack of transparency and public accountability, saying that Musk’s people might illegally withhold payments to suit their political agenda.

Google's rising holiday's season ad sales aren't enough to ease worries about AI letdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google’s digital ad sales continued to grow at a healthy clip during the holiday season, but that wasn’t enough to offset investors’ worries about whether its big bet on artificial intelligence will be as lucrative as once envisioned. The October-December results released Tuesday by Google parent Alphabet Inc. showed the company is continuing to reap even more profits from its dominant search engine and other peripheral services. Alphabet's profit climbed 28% from the previous year to $26.5 billion to eclipse analyst projections, but revenue fell slightly below forecasts. More importantly, revenue growth in the Google Cloud division tethered to the AI craze wasn’t as robust as had been anticipated.

Colombia's president orders national oil company to cancel US venture over environmental concerns

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian president Gustavo Petro has ordered the state-run oil company Ecopetrol to cancel a joint venture with U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum that was expected to produce around 90,000 barrels of oil per day. The order Tuesday cited environmental concerns. Petro said that he was opposed to the recent extension of a deal between Ecopetrol and Occidental because it involved extracting oil through fracking, a technique that has been criticized by environmental groups. “I want that operation to be sold, and for the money to be invested in clean energies,” Petro said in a meeting with his Cabinet. “We are against fracking, because fracking is the death of nature, and the death of humanity.”

China launches an antitrust probe into Google. Here's what it means

HONG KONG (AP) — The Chinese government’s move to open an antitrust probe into Google is the latest development in a long and entangled relationship that goes back to the early 2000s. The investigation was one of a flurry of Chinese retaliatory measures announced Tuesday in response to a 10% tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on imports from China. Although Google services are not accessible in China, the company maintains a presence in the country, primarily focused on its advertising business. Some experts believe the antitrust investigation will likely center on Google’s Android operating system for smartphones and be used as a bargaining chip in the U.S.-China trade war.

Making climate-friendly lifestyle choices isn't always easy. India learned the hard way

BENGALURU, India (AP) — A major government initiative to get people to think about their energy choices to pollute less — like cycling instead of driving or using less plastic — has received virtually no funding or publicity in the last year. In the country’s yearly budget recently released, the once-flagship program failed to get a mention. Known as Mission Life, environmentalists say that its fading away from the limelight shows how difficult it can be to make changes in people’s everyday lives to help the climate and improve efficiency, especially when there’s no funding or policy support.

Judge says Elon Musk's claims of harm from OpenAI are a 'stretch' but welcomes possible trial

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Elon Musk’s lawyers faced off with OpenAI in court Tuesday as a federal judge weighed the billionaire’s request for a court order that would block the ChatGPT maker from converting itself to a for-profit company. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said it was a “stretch” for Musk to claim he will be irreparably harmed if she doesn’t intervene to stop OpenAI from moving forward with its transition from a nonprofit research laboratory to a for-profit corporation. But the judge also raised concerns about OpenAI and its relationship with business partner Microsoft and said she wouldn’t stop the case from moving to trial as soon as next year so a jury can decide.