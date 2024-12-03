AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:32 a.m. EST

China imposes 15% tariffs on coal, LNG in response to Trump's tariffs

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter tariffs against the U.S. on multiple products. The government said that it would implement 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and certain vehicles.

Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Canada and Mexico after they pledge to boost border enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is holding off on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada for 30 days after the two U.S. neighbors agreed to boost border security efforts. Trump on Saturday had directed that 25% tariffs on most imports from the two American partners — and 10% on Canadian energy products — go into effect at midnight Tuesday. The two nations threatened retaliation of their own, raising the prospects of a broader regional trade war. In a statement on X, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on a call with Trump he pledged additional cooperation on border security. It follows similar moves by Mexico earlier Monday. Trudeau says “proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together.”

In Kentucky bourbon country, the prospect of a trade war feels like a hangover that won't go away

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — In the rolling hills of Kentucky where most of the world’s bourbon supply is crafted, the prospect of a new trade war feels like an aching hangover that won’t go away. Kentucky bourbon producers again find themselves in the crosshairs as a target for retaliation after President Donald Trump ordered new tariffs on U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico. On Monday, Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico put their planned tariffs on hold for a month to allow further negotiations. But the lack of a final resolution has left some elected leaders and industry officials concerned about Kentucky’s iconic spirit. American whiskey exports slumped amid an earlier trade dispute during Trump’s first term.

Stock market today: Asian shares climb as Trump postpones Mexico and Canada tariffs for a month

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares are climbing after President Donald Trump said tariffs on Mexico and Canada would be delayed for a month. Stocks across Asia were up Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong grew 2.10% to 20,642.58. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 1.61% to 39,140.41, while South Korea’s Kospi grew 1.63% to 2,493.99. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.13% to 8,390.20. The White House also said Trump would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sparking hopes that a deal could be reached that could avert a broader trade war. Trump last week imposed 10% tariffs on Chinese goods that are expected to go into effect Tuesday.

Elon Musk creates confusion about IRS' Direct File — but the free tax program is still available

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk posted on his social media site that he has “deleted” 18F, a government agency that worked on technology projects such as the IRS's Direct File program. This led to some confusion about whether Direct File is still available to taxpayers this season. While Musk’s tweet may have intimated that the group of workers had been eliminated, an individual with knowledge of the IRS workforce said the Direct File program was still accepting tax returns. The individual spoke anonymously with The Associated Press because they were not authorized to talk to the press. As of Monday evening, 18F’s website was still operational.

Senate confirms fossil fuel CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary. He vows to 'unleash' US resources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed fossil fuel executive Chris Wright to serve as energy secretary, a key post to promote President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market. Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change. He says more fossil fuel production can lift people out of poverty and has promised to help Trump “unleash energy security and prosperity.” The Senate on Monday approved his nomination, 59-38. Trump has promised to “drill, baby, drill,” boosting production of fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal that emit planet-warming greenhouse gases.

Stocks from automakers to retailers feel pressure from tariff threats

NEW YORK (AP) — Companies in a wide range of industries saw their stocks come under pressure on Wall Street because of tariff threats from President Donald Trump. Automakers, technology companies and retailers all fell Monday as the U.S., Mexico, Canada and China wrangled over tariffs. Trump said over the weekend that 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico would go into effect Tuesday, but those have since been postponed by 30 days. China still faces 10% tariffs.

Google makes its appeal to overturn jury verdict branding the Play Store as illegal monopoly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google went to appeals court Monday in an attempt to convince a three-judge panel to overturn a jury’s verdict declaring its app store for Android smartphones as an illegal monopoly and block the penalties imposed by a federal judge to stop the misbehavior. Video game maker Epic Games, which brought the case alleging Google’s Play Store has been abusing its stranglehold over the Android app market, countered with arguments outlining why both the verdict and punishment should be affirmed to foster more innovation and lower prices. The three-judge panel that listened to both sides in San Francisco's Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals isn't expected to rule for several more months.

Trump's tariff threat sends crypto prices falling, including his own meme coin

Cryptocurrency prices took a hit from the prospect of a trade war between the U.S. and its major trading partners, with some well-known digital assets and President Donald Trump’s own meme coin taking big hits. The price of bitcoin started falling from about $105,000 shortly after Trump announced plans Saturday to start putting large tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency fell to about $92,000 Sunday night before rebounding back over $100,000 Monday afternoon following Trump announcement of a pause on the tariffs on Mexican goods.

Neighbors in dispute: After Trump declares a trade war, Canadians grapple with a sense of betrayal

TORONTO (AP) — One of the world’s most durable and amicable alliances is broken. Canadians are absorbing U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and his threats to make Canada the 51st state. Canadians are feeling a sense of betrayal after Trump declared a trade war against America’s northern neighbor and longtime ally. Trump keeps threatening Canada’s sovereignty and vowing to put sweeping 25% tariffs on Canadian products. The ties between the two countries are without parallel. Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian, or US$2.5 billion, worth of goods and services cross the border each day. Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states and 77% of Canada’s exports go to the United States.