AP Entertainment SummaryBrief at 12:01 a.m. EST

The Grammys are here with Beyoncé leading all nominees at a show shaped by the LA wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will take a very different tone this year. As major fires continue to burn in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy has reformatted its award show as a vehicle to help wildfire victims. Viewers and attendees will still witness trophies handed out and a bespoke concert experience. But they will also see the show raise awareness and drive donations. The 67th annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand.

CBS agrees to hand over '60 Minutes' Harris interview transcripts to FCC

CBS says it will turn over unedited transcripts of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission. The network said Friday it was compelled to do so by Brendan Carr, President Donald Trump's appointee to lead the FCC. Trump has complained that Harris' interview with his election opponent was deceptively edited to make her look good, filing a $10 billion lawsuit and continuing with the case despite winning the election. The FCC probe is running parallel with the lawsuit, despite published reports that Trump's lawyers are engaged in potential settlement discussions with CBS News' corporate parent, Paramount.

Inside A$AP Rocky’s trial, these are some of the extraordinary moments cameras didn't capture

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There have been plenty of out-of-the-ordinary moments at the ongoing trial of rapper A$AP Rocky. Superstar singer Rihanna's first visit to the courtroom caused a major stir. Two of the lawyers involved have been barking at each other so angrily that they were forbidden from speaking to each other except for trial business. They kept fighting anyway. And a no-nonsense but quirky judge told the defendant's mother she is beautiful. The hip-hop star Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm that could lead to up to 24 years in prison. Testimony in the trial is expected to last another week.

Tie-dye and dancing bears: Grammy weekend begins with Grateful Dead honored as Persons of the Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grateful Dead kicked off Grammy weekend being honored as MusiCares Persons of the Year. Guitarist Bob Weir and drummer Mickey Hart were on hand as other artists took turns performing the legendary jam band's songs during a 2 1/2-hour show in Los Angeles on Friday night. Among the artists tackling such songs as “Truckin,'” “One More Saturday Night" and “Ramble On Rose” were Grammy nominees Noah Kahan and Sierra Ferrell, John Mayer, Sammy Hagar, Dwight Yoakam, Norah Jones and Maren Morris. Some in the typically black-tie crowd dressed in tie-dye clothing and the band's well-known dancing bears posed for photos during cocktails.

Breakout Sundance films and key takeaways from this year's festival

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Film wasn’t the only thing on people’s minds at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which comes to a close Sunday in Park City, Utah. The effects of the wildfires in Southern California loomed large, as did the bittersweet knowledge that this year will be the second to last Sundance based in Park City. Some films offered an escape from reality; others were a pointed reminder of the domestic and international political landscape. Films that played particularly well with audiences include “Sorry, Baby,” “Twinless," “Train Dreams” and “André Is an Idiot." And while deals have been few, it might be too early to judge this year.

Explaining the curious case of 'Emilia Pérez,' the woebegone Oscar frontrunner

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez” is an Oscar contender unlike any other. It’s a musical, a trans parable, and a Mexico-set melodrama. And just as singularly, it’s a best picture front-runner that, it sometimes seems, no one likes. On one hand, “Emilia Pérez” is one of the most celebrated films of the year. It triumphed at the Golden Globes, earned 11 BAFTA nominations and landed 13 Academy Award nominations. Only three movies, ever, have scored more. On the other hand, “Emilia Pérez” has been lampooned for its tonal extremes, criticized for its depiction of Mexican culture and has been engulfed in controversy since it ascended to Oscar-favorite status.

Author's story of coping after a wildfire resonates with community affected by latest LA-area fires

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The timing is uncanny for Pico Iyer’s new book “Aflame: Learning from Silence,” a memoir about losing his family's Santa Barbara home and everything he owned in a 1990 wildfire. In it, he talks about how he sought refuge in a Benedictine monastery in California's central coast after the fire. He recounts how his interaction with the monks and practice of silence gave him a clear perspective on what matters most in life. Iyer recently spoke about his journey from trauma to transformation at Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena to an audience where several had lost their homes or knew someone who suffered loss in the Eaton Fire. It killed at least 17 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

Winging it for the Super Bowl? Broccoli might be a cheaper party snack this year

The cost of hosting a Super Bowl party is expected to barely budge this year, with an average increase of about 10 cents from the previous year. But economists with the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute say not all snacks are created equal and consumers will have to pay close attention to prices if they don't want to break the bank. They found a surprising spread in prices for popular game-day ingredients and prepared foods. Celery and broccoli are the best dipping choices since they cost less this year. Salsa and nacho cheese are holding steady, but the same can't be said for avocados. Can't go without guacamole? Save money by making it yourself.

Rihanna attends the trial of her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, who is accused in a 2021 shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a stretch of questioning crucial to the defense of A$AP Rocky, his lawyer is challenging the account of his accuser, who says he suffered a hand injury when the hip-hop performer fired a gun at him on a Hollywood street in 2021. The man known as A$AP Relli was cross-examined by Rocky’s lawyer Friday after a full day on the stand Thursday. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Guilty verdicts on both counts could lead to a maximum of 24 years in prison. Rocky’s partner, superstar singer Rihanna, watched from the audience for the third day.

‘Atropia' and ‘Twinless’ win top prizes at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The war satire “Atropia” about actors in a military role-playing facility won the grand jury prize in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. dramatic competition, while the Dylan O’Brien movie “Twinless” got the coveted audience award. Juries and programmers for the 41st edition of the independent film festival announced the major prizewinners Friday in Park City, Utah. Other grand jury prizes went to “Seeds,” “Cutting Through the Rocks” and “Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears).” Audience awards were given to “André is an Idiot,” “Prime Minister” and “DJ Ahmet.” Mstyslav Chernov also won a directing prize for “2000 Meters to Andriivka.”