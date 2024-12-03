AP Entertainment SummaryBrief at 12:02 a.m. EST

FireAid mixes music and stories of loss to raise money for LA wildfire relief

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Green Day and Billie Eilish kicked off the massive FireAid benefit concert Thursday night, a two-venue concert extravaganza that is raising money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. FireAid has taken over two Inglewood, California, venues — the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome. The show is streaming on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. All proceeds will benefit those affected by the fires. The lineup includes Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and more. Between the performances there will be celebrity and non-celebrity speakers, including those who lost their homes, first responders and firefighters. There will also be packages spotlighting those impacted.

Karla Sofía Gascón apologizes for old tweets, says she is 'deeply sorry to those I have caused pain'

NEW YORK (AP) — Karla Sofía Gascón, the Oscar-nominated lead of the movie “Emilia Pérez,” is apologizing for her old social media posts that denigrated Islam and that called George Floyd “a drug addict and a hustler.” The actor says in a statement that she is "deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.” Gascón made history as the first transgender performer to be nominated for the Oscar for best actress, part of the film's leading 13 nominations. Old posts from Gascon’s account on Twitter resurfaced this week, some going as far back as 2016, that took aim at Muslims' dress, language and culture in her native Spain.

Rapper A$AP Rocky's accuser returns to the stand for cross-examination about alleged 2021 shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A$AP Rocky's accuser testified at his trial that changes in his story and his memory in the three years since don't change the fact that the hip-hop star pulled a gun on him and fired it on a Hollywood street in 2021. The man known as A$AP Relli was cross-examined by Rocky's lawyers for a full day Thursday and will return for more Friday. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. His partner, the superstar singer Rihanna, was in court watching the trial after making her first appearance a day earlier.

Marianne Faithfull, singer and pop icon, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — The pop icon and celebrated torch singer Marianne Faithfull has died. The blonde, voluptuous Faithfull was an international celebrity before age 20 when she covered one of the first songs written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the melancholy “As Tears Go By.” She and Jagger began dating in 1966 and became one of the most glamorous and notorious couples of 1960s “Swinging London.” She helped inspire such Stones classics as “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and on her own released such acclaimed albums as “Broken English.

Taylor Swift will present at the Grammys. Here's more to know about Sunday's show

NEW YORK (AP) — The 67th annual Grammy Awards will still take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy has refocused its aim to support relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires. The main show, with Trevor Noah hosting, will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live. The Associated Press will stream a three-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage on YouTube and APNews.com. Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims will perform. Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, and Taylor Swift has been added as a presenter.

Nora Roberts is happily defying genres, 250 books in

NEW YORK (AP) — Nora Roberts is so prolific she had to take up a pen name so her publisher could release more of her books each year. It’s not just about her speed. It's also her range. She’s written more than 250 books, from romantic one-offs and fantasy-themed trilogies to a three-decade-old police procedural series. The 60th book of that “In Death” series is being released in February. And Roberts has no plans to stop writing. She told the AP in a rare interview that she enjoys writing in various genres and doesn't see herself as a romance writer anymore. She also said she writes six to eight hours a day, and can write anywhere anytime. Her biggest fear? Not having the next idea.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled victim over a balcony, prosecutors say as they add details to case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added details to their indictment against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. They say the hip-hop star is accused of sex trafficking at least three women and of once dangling someone off a hotel balcony. The refreshed indictment filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday extended the length of the alleged racketeering conspiracy by four years, saying it lasted from 2004 until his September arrest two decades later. An attorney for Combs noted that the superseding indictment contains no new charges. The 55-year-old Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest. He remains incarcerated, awaiting a May 5 trial.

Patti Smith apologizes for canceling show after collapsing onstage in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Singer Patti Smith told The Associated Press by phone that she was fine after collapsing during a presentation in Brazil. Following the incident on Wednesday night, she returned to apologize to then audience for needing to end the show early. Video published on social media showed her lying on the ground. Cultura Artística Theater, a small concert hall in downtown Sao Paulo, said Thursday morning the artist had been experiencing a severe migraine in recent days and felt dizzy on stage during her performance.

In ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka,’ Oscar winner takes viewers back to Ukraine’s front lines

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Two years after “20 Days in Mariupol” debuted in Park City, Utah, Oscar and Pulitzer Prize winner Mstyslav Chernov is back at the Sundance Film Festival with a new dispatch from Ukraine. “2000 Meters to Andriivka" is a harrowing portrait of modern warfare that puts audiences on the front lines of the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Associated Press spoke to Chernov about “2000 Meters to Andriivka,” a co-production between The AP and PBS Frontline, the cognitive dissonance of whiplashing between a movie release and the front lines as well as his responsibility to Ukraine. “2000 Meters to Andriivka" is playing in competition at the festival.