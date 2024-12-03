AP Entertainment SummaryBrief at 12:02 a.m. EST

Beyoncé wins album of the year at the 2025 Grammys for 'Cowboy Carter'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has won album of the year at the The 67th Grammy Awards. The ceremony has been transformed by the Los Angeles area wildfires — but the show is already highlighting the city’s resiliency. The telecast began with a powerful opening performance of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” by Dawes — whose members were directly affected by the Eaton fire — backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent. Beyoncé won the best country album category for “Cowboy Carter.” The Weeknd ended his Grammys boycott with a surprise performance of two new songs. Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for “Not Like Us.”

Chappell Roan wins best new artist Grammy Award

Chappell Roan nudged aside Sabrina Carpenter to win the Grammy for best new artist Sunday, capping a remarkably explosive rise to fame for an artist dropped by her last record label. Roan, who is openly queer and taps into drag culture, was the sassy toast of the pop world in 2024 with tracks that include “Good Luck, Babe!” “Red Wine Supernova” and “Hot To Go!” from her 2023 album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.” For the best new artist crown, Roan beat out Carpenter, Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims.

Sparkle and color pop amid more subdued tones on Grammys red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday with a red carpet full of black and subdued tones. This year's show comes against the backdrop of loss and devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires. There was plenty of sparkle and statement looks in huge sleeves and embellishment. The color red had a moment on Haley Kalil and others. So did swingy and embellished metallics, including Kacey Musgraves gold skirt worn with a white muscle T-shirt. Sierra Ferrell collected multiple awards wearing a huge white dress evoking a fashion fearless bride. It's the work of Jeffrey Kelly Designs.

'Dog Man' bites off $36 million, taking No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — DreamWorks Animation's “Dog Man” fetched $36 million in ticket sales at the weekend box office, making it the biggest debut yet in 2025. It was a big opening for the Universal Pictures release adapted from the graphic novel series by author Dav Pilkey. The big-screen launch for the cartoon canine was produced for a modest $40 million, meaning it will easily coast through a profitable run. Family movies like “Moana 2” and “Inside Out 2” last year buoyed the box office. So far, they’re lifting 2025, too. The horror comedy “Companion" also opened well, with $9.5 million from 3,285 locations. Drew Hancock’s sci-fi tinged film set in the near future is about a group of friends on a weekend lakeside getaway.

Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy for narrating an audiobook of his Sunday school lessons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has won a posthumous Grammy award. Carter died in December at age 100. Prior to his death, Cater was nominated in the audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” recordings from his final Sunday school lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia. If he won before his death, he would’ve become the oldest Grammy award winner in history. Currently, the oldest person to win a Grammy was 97-year-old Pinetop Perkins in 2011. Jason Carter, Jimmy Carter’s grandson, received the award on his behalf.

Partial list of Grammy winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter and many more are Grammy winners. Beyoncé won album of the year and best country album for “Cowboy Carter.” She entered Sunday’s Grammys with a leading 11 nominations, bringing her career total to 99 nods. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history. Carpenter won the day's first award, best pop solo performance for “Espresso.” Lamar won several awards, including record of the year and song of the year, thanks to his diss track “Not Like Us.” The Beatles won best rock performance for their artificial intelligence-assisted track, “Now and Then.” Chappell took home the best new artist award. The main Grammys telecast aired on CBS from Los Angeles.

The Gaza war is paused, but Israel and Hamas keep up a fierce battle of optics over hostage releases

LONDON (AP) — Even in war, branding applies. Israel and Hamas are engaged in a parallel battle of optics despite a ceasefire that took effect Jan. 19 after more than a year of devastating war. Throughout, each side has released highly choreographed photos and video of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack that started the war and the relentless Israeli bombing of Gaza that came after. The propaganda is designed to make each side look virtuous and strong, and each other as monstrous and weak. This week's hostage releases also told the truth: On Thursday, images of chaotic crowds surrounding hostage Arbel Yehoud raised concerns about whether Hamas was really in control. Israel, meanwhile, airs footage of joyful reunions of the hostage families.

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, handlers say, predicting 6 more weeks of wintry weather

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil’s team of top-hatted associates says he has seen his shadow and is predicting six more weeks of wintry weather. The prognosticating woodchuck made his forecast as the sun rose Sunday in western Pennsylvania. The annual ritual goes back more than a century and has far older roots in European agricultural life. The event’s date of Feb. 2 doesn’t just divide the calendar between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It’s also a time of year that figures in the Celtic calendar and the Christian holiday of Candlemas.

The power of independent journalism: From her Brooklyn apartment, she 'scooped' the nation's media

Independent journalists live outside the mainstream and their numbers are growing. They have just had a big moment: a woman working from her kitchen in Brooklyn broke a big story about the Trump administration's since-rescinded order to freeze spending on federal loans and grants. The Washington Post, The New York Times and other outlets have had to follow the work of Marisa Kabas, who says the story has transformed her business and focused her goals as a journalist. The growing cadre of independent journalists offer a multitude of choices for consumers, but some experts offer caution: it's a tough world to break into and people often don't know who to trust.

Fire relief, Quincy Jones tributes and new talent energize the 50th annual pre-Grammy benefit gala

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music mogul Clive Davis has held his annual, star-studded pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event Saturday was the 50th anniversary of the fundraiser. Universal Music Publishing Group Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson was honored with the 2025 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award. In the direct aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands of people, efforts to raise awareness and donations punctuated the night. Celebrities attended in droves and performers included Barry Manilow, Post Malone, Joni Mitchell, Doechii, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone.