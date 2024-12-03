AP Entertainment SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST

Woman's lawsuits say sci-fi author Neil Gaiman repeatedly sexually assaulted her

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman from New Zealand says in lawsuits that British author Neil Gaiman sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she worked as a babysitter and nanny for him and his wife. Scarlett Pavlovich filed the lawsuits in federal court in Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New York. The lawsuits accuse Gaiman’s wife, Amanda Palmer, of introducing Pavlovich to Gaiman as the couple's babysitter in 2022 even though she knew he would sexually assault her. Online court records don't list an attorney for Gaiman but earlier this year he denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex. The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly as Pavlovich has done.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar led one of the best Grammys in years. Has the awards show transformed?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For years the Grammy Awards have been criticized over a lack of diversity. But the Sunday's edition suggests something may have shifted. Already the most awarded and nominated artist in the show’s history, Beyoncé finally won album of the year. Kendrick Lamar took home two of the top four prizes of the night spotlighting hip-hop on a televised program that has historically neglected the genre. Young pop performers were placed in the spotlight at the moment of their ascent. It might be that the Recording Academy’s concerted efforts to diversify are the reason the Grammys seemed to correct course. Or it could've been a great one-off.

Beyoncé announces 2025 'Cowboy Carter' stadium tour, fresh off Grammy wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This ain’t just Texas. It's also the U.S. and Europe. Starting in April, Beyoncé will bring her Grammy-winning “Cowboy Carter” to stadiums on both continents. She’ll start in Los Angeles before making her way to Chicago, the New York metropolitan area, London, Paris, Houston, Washington and Atlanta. A BeyHive presale begins Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. local time. General ticket sales will begin Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time. The announcement arrived Monday morning after the superstar won album of the year at the Grammys for the first time.

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — It's a mix of art gallery, science exhibit and a 21st century funhouse. Paradox Museum Miami is taking guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared to the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot museum opened in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in 2022 and features more than 70 mind-boggling exhibits. The Miami museum is one of more than a dozen locations worldwide and now includes locations in Las Vegas and New Jersey. Many of the exhibits recall old carnival funhouses, like the mirror maze, the spinning tunnel and the upside-down room. But the catch is, visitors are explained the math and science behind each illusion.

Lawyers for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni get a reality check from federal judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge presiding over the public feud between “It Ends With Us” actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has warned lawyers to obey court rules meant to prevent contamination of a potential jury pool. Judge Lewis J. Liman issued the reminder to not make fiery public statements Monday at a Manhattan federal court hearing that neither actor attended. A lawyer for Lively says Baldoni's attorney made inflammatory statements publicly that were devastating to Lively. Baldoni's lawyer says his clients have suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from Lively's claims that she was sexually harassed on the set of the surprise hit movie.

Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orleans before big game in the Big Easy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl isn’t just a game on Sunday. It’s a nearly week-long spectacle taking over New Orleans with non-stop entertainment leading up to the big showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. While the Chiefs and Eagles gear up for their championship rematch, the Big Easy will be the epicenter for star-studded concerts, exclusive parties, comedy shows and guest lists filled with A-listers. From Post Malone, Cardi B to Shaquille O’Neal, the city will be buzzing long before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs attempt a three-peat.

The Grammys had a few surprises up their sleeves. Here are some key moments from the show

Beyoncé winning the trophy for album of the year was the highlight of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but there were plenty of other key moments. The Weeknd made a surprise return to the Grammy stage after years of boycotting the telecast and Doechii became only the third woman to win best rap album. Chappell Roan was crowned best new artist and then used her speech to demand change in the music business. And Will Smith, hosting a tribute to the late Quincy Jones, marked his first appearance at a major awards show since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

Film director found guilty of sexual assault in France’s first big #MeToo trial

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has found a filmmaker guilty of sexual assault on French actor Adèle Haenel when she was between 12 and 15 in the early 2000s, in the country’s first big #MeToo trial. Filmmaker Christophe Ruggia was sentenced Monday to two years under house arrest with an electronic bracelet plus a two-year suspended sentence. Ruggia had denied any wrongdoing. Haenel, now 35, was the first top actor in France to accuse the film industry of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse after the MeToo movement broke out. In 2019, she accused Ruggia of having repeatedly touched her inappropriately during and after filming of the movie “Les Diables,” or "The Devils,” in the early 2000s.

Music Review: Swedish indie folk singer Sarah Klang's 'Beautiful Woman' is stunning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Swedish indie folk singer Sarah Klang's voice has the rare ability to blend hope and sadness into one, writes The Associated Press' Scott Stroud. That comes across on her new album, “Beautiful Woman,” out Friday. In his review, Stroud says her new album explores her journey from teenage angst to motherhood. Until now Klang has produced her own music. She has won awards and recognition in Europe. This time she worked with Los Angeles-based producer Eric D. Johnson to create a sound that falls somewhere between folksy Americana and ‘90s jangle-pop. Stroud argues Klang’s singing is matched by the honesty of her songwriting.

Sparkle and color pop amid more subdued tones on Grammys red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday with a red carpet full of black and subdued tones. This year's show comes against the backdrop of loss and devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires. There was plenty of sparkle and statement looks in huge sleeves and embellishment. The color red had a moment on Haley Kalil and others. So did swingy and embellished metallics, including Kacey Musgraves gold skirt worn with a white muscle T-shirt. Sierra Ferrell collected multiple awards wearing a huge white dress evoking a fashion fearless bride. It's the work of Jeffrey Kelly Designs.