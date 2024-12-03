AP Entertainment SummaryBrief at 12:08 a.m. EST

The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie is going on trial. The author will take the stand

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The New Jersey man charged with severely injuring author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack is standing trial in New York. Lawyers are starting to pick a jury Tuesday for the trial of Hadi Matar in Chautauqua County Court. Matar is charged with attempted murder and assault in the attack that happened as Rushdie took the stage for a discussion on writer safety. He has pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor says jurors will hear from more than a dozen witnesses and will see video of the attack at the Chautauqua Institution. Matar faces separate federal terrorism-related charges related to the assault.

'Riverdance' tour celebrates its 30th anniversary with a pair of siblings leading the way

NEW YORK (AP) — Before they hit the stage every night, Irish siblings Anna Mai and Fergus Fitzpatrick have a special ritual they share: A hug and a low five. It’s a sweet way to check in for a brother and sister dancing duo who are propelling “Riverdance 30 — The New Generation,” a touring celebration of the show that put Irish dance on the global map. The “Riverdance” tour kicks off this month and will visit over 40 North American cities, including two weeks at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

'Another Simple Favor,' with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, to open SXSW

“Another Simple Favor,” Paul Feig’s sequel to his 2018 noir comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, will open the SXSW Film and TV Festival. Organizers of the Austin, Texas, festival announced Tuesday that the long-awaited “A Simple Flavor” sequel will kick of this year’s edition on March 7. The premiere of “Another Simple Favor” will be Lively’s first new movie since last year’s “It Ends With Us," and the subsequent legal drama involving that film’s director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. Lively has sued Baldoni, his production company and others for sexual harassment. Baldoni also sued, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion.

Gene Barge, renowned sax man and producer known as 'Daddy G,' dies at 98

NEW YORK (AP) — Gene “Daddy G” Barge, a well-rounded saxophone player, songwriter and Grammy-winning producer, has died. He was 98. His daughter says Barge died in his sleep in his Chicago home on Sunday. His vast catalog of credits included working on hits by Natalie Cole, producing Muddy Waters, touring with the Rolling Stones and helping to inspire the classic “Quarter to Three." Barge played jazz, rock, blues gospel and even appeared on a Public Enemy album. He was so well known for a time that he was called out by name in two hits of the early ’60s — “Quarter to Three” and “Bristol Stomp,”

An Arkansas organist is playing 18 hours of Bach this year, one lunch break at a time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas organist is marking the 275th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach's death by playing all of the German composer's organ works, but he's doing it one lunch break at a time. Colin MacKnight is spending this year playing nearly 18 hours of Bach's organ works in 30-minute increments during free weekly concerts at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral near downtown Little Rock. The performances are among countless other events around the world this year to commemorate Bach's legacy. MacKnight has been playing Bach since he was a teen. His concerts are drawing dozens of people each week, including newcomers who want a peaceful break.

FireAid benefit concert raised more than $100 million so far

NEW YORK (AP) — The stars came out for FireAid and so did wallets — the massive benefit concert last week to raise money for those affected by the devastating LA-area wildfires is expected to raise more than $100 million. Over 50 million viewers streamed the over six-hour concert Thursday on 28 broadcasting and online outlets. The money raised includes ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise sales and donations from the public, including $1 million from the band U2. Every dollar raised by the concert was matched by L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie. That matched amount is included in the $100 million total.

Suit up! Met Gala reveals dress code and a slate of new celeb hosts

Met Gala guests, suit up! The Met Gala revealed the dress code for its annual lavish celebration of fashion in May. It's “Tailored for You,” a nod to the accompanying exhibit’s focus on suiting and menswear. The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art also announced it will be reviving a former tradition of a “host committee.” It's basically a new slate of high-profile celebrities on top of the previously announced hosts Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James. New hosts include Simone Biles, Janelle Monaé, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Lee and many more.

Despite Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar, ratings for the Grammys fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ratings for the Grammy Awards dipped from last year, despite the nail-biting tension of whether Beyoncé would win album of the year and a surprise appearance by The Weeknd. Sunday night’s broadcast on CBS was seen by 15.4 million viewers according to Nielsen. That represents a decline from 2024, which was seen by 16.9 million, a 34% increase from the year before. The numbers this year only account for viewers on CBS. The show was also available to stream by those who purchased the Paramount+ With Showtime package. The three-hour-plus show — with Trevor Noah once again hosting — took place in a Los Angeles still reeling from wildfires.

Kai Cenat, Druski, Mickey Guyton and coach 2 Chainz announced for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Streamer Kai Cenat, comedian-creator Druski and musical artists Mickey Guyton and Shaboozey have been announced as participants in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, while multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz was named a coach. The game will be played Feb. 14 at Oakland Arena as part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend. Cenat will be making his second celebrity game appearance, as will actor-singer Dylan Wang and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes. Two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray, WNBA champion and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Baron Davis are also listed as players. The rosters were announced Tuesday.

Christie Brinkley has a memoir out in April. Yes, it's called 'Uptown Girl'

NEW YORK (AP) — Christie Brinkley will have a memoir out this spring. And yes, it's called “Uptown Girl.” Her publisher says the memoir will follow Brinkley's adventures from her rise to supermodel to her acting career to her marriage to Billy Joel. Brinkley turned 71 this week. She has been a celebrity for half a century, since she was discovered in Paris by photographer Errol Sawyer. Her image has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers, from Sports Illustrated to Rolling Stone. She’s also known for her cameo in the video of Joel’s “Uptown Girl.”