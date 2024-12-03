AP Entertainment SummaryBrief at 5:31 a.m. EST

Tie-dye and dancing bears: Grammy weekend begins with Grateful Dead honored as Persons of the Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grateful Dead kicked off Grammy weekend being honored as MusiCares Persons of the Year. Guitarist Bob Weir and drummer Mickey Hart were on hand as other artists took turns performing the legendary jam band's songs during a 2 1/2-hour show in Los Angeles on Friday night. Among the artists tackling such songs as “Truckin,'” “One More Saturday Night" and “Ramble On Rose” were Grammy nominees Noah Kahan and Sierra Ferrell, John Mayer, Sammy Hagar, Dwight Yoakam, Norah Jones and Maren Morris. Some in the typically black-tie crowd dressed in tie-dye clothing and the band's well-known dancing bears posed for photos during cocktails.

Explaining the curious case of 'Emilia Pérez,' the woebegone Oscar frontrunner

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez” is an Oscar contender unlike any other. It’s a musical, a trans parable, and a Mexico-set melodrama. And just as singularly, it’s a best picture front-runner that, it sometimes seems, no one likes. On one hand, “Emilia Pérez” is one of the most celebrated films of the year. It triumphed at the Golden Globes, earned 11 BAFTA nominations and landed 13 Academy Award nominations. Only three movies, ever, have scored more. On the other hand, “Emilia Pérez” has been lampooned for its tonal extremes, criticized for its depiction of Mexican culture and has been engulfed in controversy since it ascended to Oscar-favorite status.

Rihanna attends the trial of her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, who is accused in a 2021 shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a stretch of questioning crucial to the defense of A$AP Rocky, his lawyer is challenging the account of his accuser, who says he suffered a hand injury when the hip-hop performer fired a gun at him on a Hollywood street in 2021. The man known as A$AP Relli was cross-examined by Rocky’s lawyer Friday after a full day on the stand Thursday. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Guilty verdicts on both counts could lead to a maximum of 24 years in prison. Rocky’s partner, superstar singer Rihanna, watched from the audience for the third day.

‘Atropia' and ‘Twinless’ win top prizes at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The war satire “Atropia” about actors in a military role-playing facility won the grand jury prize in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. dramatic competition, while the Dylan O’Brien movie “Twinless” got the coveted audience award. Juries and programmers for the 41st edition of the independent film festival announced the major prizewinners Friday in Park City, Utah. Other grand jury prizes went to “Seeds,” “Cutting Through the Rocks” and “Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears).” Audience awards were given to “André is an Idiot,” “Prime Minister” and “DJ Ahmet.” Mstyslav Chernov also won a directing prize for “2000 Meters to Andriivka.”

FireAid delivered loads of surprises. Here are some of the best moments from the musical benefit

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — FireAid brought together artists from musical generations and genres to help raise money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. The event at the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Thursday night featured a long list of stars including Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Dr. Dre and Joni Mitchell during a pair of concerts that mixed stories of heartbreak, music and surprises galore. Some of the best moments included a rousing speech from Billy Crystal and sets by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the surviving members of Nirvana. Lady Gaga closed the night performing a new song. FireAid aimed to raise money for victims in the devastated Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods.

Taylor Swift will present at the Grammys. Here's more to know about Sunday's show

NEW YORK (AP) — The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy has refocused its aim to support relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires. The main show, with Trevor Noah hosting, will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live. The Associated Press will stream a three-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage on YouTube and APNews.com. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Shakira are among the performers. Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, and Taylor Swift has been added as a presenter.

Former Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks accuses a top executive of sexual assault

A former Fox Sports reporter and anchor has filed a lawsuit against the network and executive vice president for content Charlie Dixon. Julie Stewart-Binks claims Dixon sexually assaulted her after coaxing her up to his hotel room to discuss Super Bowl coverage plans in 2016. Her lawsuit also claims the network pushed out of her job for fighting back. A Fox spokesperson says the allegations were from eight years ago and were investigated and addressed at the time. Stewart-Binks says in the lawsuit that she hopes by seeking justice “sports networks will recognize the necessity of ridding those who abuse power and those who protect them.”

World’s most popular TikTok personality Khaby Lame joins UNICEF as goodwill ambassador

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Khaby Lame, the Senegalese-Italian influencer who ranks as world’s most popular TikTok personality, has been named as a goodwill ambassador by the U.N.'s children’s agency. The appointment by UNICEF was officially made on Friday in Dakar, the capital of his native Senegal. The 24-year-old influencer, who has over 162 million followers, rose to fame with videos of his reactions to everyday life in which he never says a word. His following surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was fired from his factory job and used the extra time on his hands to make and upload more videos.

'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón apologizes for old posts and deactivates X account

NEW YORK (AP) — Karla Sofía Gascón, the Oscar-nominated lead of the movie “Emilia Pérez,” is apologizing for her old social media posts that denigrated Islam and that called George Floyd “a drug addict.” The actor says in a statement that she is “deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.” Gascón made history as the first transgender performer to be nominated for the Oscar for best actress. Old posts from Gascon’s X account resurfaced this week, some going as far back as 2016, that took aim at Muslims' dress, language and culture in her native Spain. By Friday, her account had been deactivated.

The Weeknd releases new album and announces North America stadium tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fresh off the release of a new album called “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” The Weeknd has announced a massive North American stadium tour. That is not an easy feat for a contemporary solo act and further confirmation of his popularity. The “After Hours ’Til Dawn” tour kicks off May 9 in Phoenix at the State Farm Stadium and concludes in San Antonio on Sept. 3 at the Alamodome. The tour will hit most major cities in North America. The Weeknd will be joined by Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.