AP News Summary at 12:03 a.m. EST

Trump puts tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring trade war as North American allies respond

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, drawing swift retaliation from the U.S.’s North American neighbors in an emerging trade war. Trump is declaring an economic emergency to put duties of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada — America’s largest trading partners — except for a 10% rate on Canadian oil. Mexico’s president immediately ordered retaliatory tariffs, and Canada’s prime minister said the country would put matching 25% tariffs on up to $155 billion in U.S. imports while also expressing a sense of betrayal at the actions of a longtime ally.

Seven dead, 19 injured in 'high-impact' air ambulance crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least seven people were killed and 19 were injured when an air ambulance crashed to the ground on a busy Philadelphia street, creating what witnesses described as a massive fireball and a chaotic street scene. The dead from Friday's accident include a child who was receiving treatment at a Philadelphia hospital. All six on board the medical transport jet were from Mexico. None survived, while one person in a car was killed. Hospitals say most of the injured have been released. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy called it a “high-impact crash” that left the plane “highly fragmented.” Officials say the impact area is blocks-long, and it could take weeks to recover the debris.

Data from the deadliest U.S. air accident in a generation show conflicting altitude readings

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Officials say preliminary data from the midair crash between an airliner and an Army helicopter showed conflicting indications about the aircrafts’ altitudes when they collided near a Washington, D.C., airport, killing everyone aboard. National Transportation Safety Board officials say data from the jet’s flight data recorder showed its altitude at 325 feet, plus or minus 25 feet, when the crash happened Wednesday night. However data in the control tower showed the Black Hawk helicopter at 200 feet. The roughly 100-foot discrepancy has yet to be explained. Sixty-four people on the plane and three soldiers on the helicopter died in the crash.

AP Interview: Zelenskyy says excluding Ukraine from US-Russia talks about war is 'very dangerous'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that excluding his country from talks between the U.S. and Russia about the war in Ukraine would be “very dangerous.” Speaking on Saturday in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy also asked for more discussions between Kyiv and Washington to develop a plan for a ceasefire. He said Russia does not want to engage in ceasefire talks or to discuss any kind of concessions, which the Kremlin interprets as losing at a time when its troops have the upper hand on the battlefield. He said U.S. President Donald Trump could bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the table with the threat of sanctions and continued military support of Ukraine.

Elon Musk's DOGE commission gains access to sensitive Treasury payment systems: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Government Efficiency, run by President Donald Trump’s billionaire adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has gained access to sensitive Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems. That's according to two people familiar with the situation. DOGE, which is assigned to find ways to reduce federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations, would have wide leeway to access important taxpayer data, among other things. Senate Finance Committee member Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday. He expressed concern that “officials associated with Musk may have intended to access these payment systems to illegally withhold payments to any number of programs.”

US military conducts airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has conducted coordinated airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, the first attacks in the African nation during President Donald Trump’s second term. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday that the strikes by U.S. Africa Command were directed by Trump and coordinated with Somalia’s government. An initial assessment by the Pentagon indicated that “multiple” operatives were killed. The Pentagon said it assesses no civilians were harmed in the strikes. Trump, in a post on social media, said a senior IS planner and recruits were targeted in the operation.

USAID website goes offline in Trump administration's 2-week-old freeze on foreign aid worldwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — USAID’s website has dropped offline without explanation in the Trump administration's two-week-old funding freeze of U.S. foreign aid and development funding. Congressional Democrats are becoming increasingly vocal against the crackdown on the agency. They also are warning against any move by the Trump administration to end USAID as an independent agency, and absorb it into the larger State Department. Thousands of layoffs are continuing in the global aid community from the administration’s shutdown of billions of the United States’ humanitarian, development and security assistance.

Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover. Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office on Jan. 20. Chopra's tenure saw the removal of medical debt from credit reports and limits on overdrafts penalties. But many in the financial industry saw his actions as regulatory overreach. In a social media post Saturday about his departure, Chopra thanked people across the country who “shared their ideas and experiences” with the government’s consumer financial watchdog agency.

Gaza ceasefire sees its smoothest exchange yet of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The ceasefire in Gaza has seen its smoothest exchange yet of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners along with the reopening of the crucial Rafah crossing. Saturday's exchange occurred two days before discussions on the truce’s far more difficult second phase begin. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. That gives him a chance to showcase ties with Israel’s closest ally and press his case for what should come next after 15 months of war. The fighting could resume in early March if an agreement isn't reached on extending the truce indefinitely.

Army releases name of 3rd soldier who died in helicopter and airliner crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army has released the name of the third soldier who died Wednesday when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet near the D.C. airport. Cpt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, N.C., served as an Army aviation officer since July 2019. Her awards include an Army commendation medal and an achievement medal. In a statement released by the Army, her family said she was a distinguished military graduate in ROTC at the University of North Carolina, and was in the top 20% of cadets nationwide. The names of the two other soldiers were released on Friday, but Lobach’s name was withheld at the time at the request of her family.