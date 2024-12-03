AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EST

Trump says Americans could feel 'some pain' from tariffs as he threatens more import taxes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says Americans could feel “some pain” from the emerging trade war triggered by his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China. He's also claiming that Canada would “cease to exist” without its trade surplus with the United States. The trade penalties that Trump signed Saturday at his Florida resort are causing a mix of panic, anger and uncertainty. And they're threatening to rupture a decades-old partnership on trade in North America while further straining relations with China. But by following through on a campaign pledge, Trump may have simultaneously broken his promise to voters in last year’s election that his administration could quickly reduce inflation. The tariffs are set to launch on Tuesday.

Trump kept his pledge on tariffs. Is he ready for the fallout? Are Americans? Here's what to know

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken executive action to impose new tariffs on imports from Canada, China and Mexico. The move fulfills campaign promises but also sparked retaliatory moves that could signal an extended trade war with key trading partners and, in the case of Mexico and Canada, the closest U.S. neighbors and allies. Unlike during the 2024 campaign, when Trump billed his economic agenda as a sure-fire way to reduce the cost of living for American workers, the president now is acknowledging what many economists have long forecasted: the levies could yield higher prices and lower supplies across the market.

Africa knew Trump's 'America First' pledge meant it might be last. Then came the freeze on aid

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Many Africans knew that Trump’s “America First” outlook meant their continent was likely to be last among his priorities. But they hadn’t expected the abrupt halt to foreign aid from the world’s largest donor. Even after global outrage prompted some exemptions to Trump’s order, sub-Saharan Africa could suffer more than any other region. The U.S. gave it more than $6.5 billion in humanitarian assistance last year for wide-ranging projects like disease response, girls’ education and free school lunches. Now there's confusion and fear as most global aid is paused for 90 days for a spending review.

Officials say remains of 55 of 67 victims of midair collision have been recovered and identified

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the remains of 55 of the 67 people killed in the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001. Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said Sunday that divers still need to find the bodies of 12 more victims and are committed to the dignified recovery of remains as they prepare to lift wreckage from the Potomac River as early as Monday morning. Col. Francis B. Pera of the Army Corps of Engineers says portions of the aircraft will be loaded onto flatbed trucks and taken to a hangar for further investigation. They spoke hours after families of the victims visited the crash site.

Friends say Army captain killed in midair collision was a 'brilliant and fearless' patriot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Army captain who died in Wednesday’s midair collision of a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet was “brilliant and fearless” and “meticulous in everything she did,” friends and fellow soldiers said. Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach was identified by the Army Saturday as one of three soldiers killed in the crash near Reagan National Airport just outside Washington, D.C. In all, 67 people died, including the jet’s 60 passengers and 4 crew members. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, had served as an Army aviation officer since July 2019, earning an Army commendation medal and an achievement medal after graduating from the University of North Carolina as a distinguished military graduate in the top 20% of ROTC cadets nationwide, her family said.

The Latest: Beyoncé wins album of the year for 'Cowboy Carter'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has won album of the year at the 67th Grammy Awards. The ceremony has been transformed by the Los Angeles area wildfires — but the show is already highlighting the city’s resiliency. Performers showcased not only some of the top songs of the year but also songs about Los Angeles, including “I Love L.A.” and “California Dreamin'.” Viewers at home raised $7 million for wildfire relief. Among the winners, Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for “Not Like Us" and Chappell Roan won best new artist. Many artists spoke out about political issues including LGBTQ+ rights, health care and diversity.

The Gaza war is paused, but Israel and Hamas keep up a fierce battle of optics over hostage releases

LONDON (AP) — Even in war, branding applies. Israel and Hamas are engaged in a parallel battle of optics despite a ceasefire that took effect Jan. 19 after more than a year of devastating war. Throughout, each side has released highly choreographed photos and video of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack that started the war and the relentless Israeli bombing of Gaza that came after. The propaganda is designed to make each side look virtuous and strong, and each other as monstrous and weak. This week's hostage releases also told the truth: On Thursday, images of chaotic crowds surrounding hostage Arbel Yehoud raised concerns about whether Hamas was really in control. Israel, meanwhile, airs footage of joyful reunions of the hostage families.

Rubio says Panama must reduce Chinese influence around the canal or face possible US action

PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told Panama’s president that the country must reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal area or face potential retaliation from the Trump administration. Rubio, on his first foreign trip as America’s top diplomat, held talks with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Sunday in Panama City. Mulino has resisted pressure from the new U.S. government over Panama’s management of a waterway that is vital to global trade. He told reporters after the meeting that Rubio made “no real threat of retaking the canal or the use of force.” Trump has demanded that the canal be returned to U.S. control.

USAID security leaders on leave after trying to keep Musk's DOGE from classified info, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has placed two top security chiefs at the U.S. Agency for International Development on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Elon Musk’s government-inspection teams. That's according to a current and a former U.S. official with knowledge of the incident who spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to share the information. The former official says members of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency — known as DOGE — eventually did gain access Saturday to the agency’s classified information, which includes intelligence reports. On Saturday, DOGE representatives obtained access to Social Security and other sensitive information at the Treasury Department.

Southeast Asia looks to nuclear power to supercharge its energy transition

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Most countries in fast-growing Southeast Asia are looking to develop nuclear energy in their quest for cleaner and more reliable energy. Nuclear energy has been used for decades in the United States, France and Japan and is viewed by its proponents as a climate solution since reactors don’t emit plant-warming greenhouses gases, unlike burning coal, gas or oil. Recent technological advances have helped reduce the risks from radiation, making nuclear plants safer, cheaper to build and smaller. But countries across Southeast Asia have been daunted by high costs, limited international financing and concerns over nuclear safety and the environment.