AP News Summary at 12:08 a.m. EST

Trump won't rule out deploying US troops to support rebuilding Gaza, sees 'long-term' US ownership

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory and proposed the U.S. take “ownership” in redeveloping the area. Trump’s brazen proposal appears certain to roil the next stage of talks meant to extend the tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza. The president made the provocative comments as he held talks Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The two leaders also discussed the fragile ceasefire and hostage deal in the Israeli-Hamas conflict and shared concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

Trump talks Gaza takeover and other takeaways from his appearance with Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump offered a jaw-dropping performance during his joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip could be permanently resettled elsewhere. He suggested on Tuesday that the U.S. could stage a long-term takeover of the vacated region, even leading redevelopment efforts to make it a seaside paradise in waiting. He also refused to rule out sending U.S. troops in to seal the deal and said he himself — ever the real estate developer — might pay a personal visit. The suggestions will be non-starters for Hamas, though. And they could jeopardize the continuation of a tenuous ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages the group is still holding.

The Gaza Strip has long been a powder keg. Here's a look at the history of the embattled region

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza has long been a powder keg, and it exploded after Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and began killing and abducting people, sparking a crushing Israeli military operation there that’s only recently reached an uneasy ceasefire. President Donald Trump’s suggestion Tuesday that that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory and the U.S. take “ownership” may spark new tension over the enclave against the Mediterranean Sea.

Trump administration pulling almost all USAID workers off the job worldwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is pulling almost all U.S. Agency for International Development workers off the job and out of the field worldwide. The order takes effect just before midnight Friday and gives direct hires of the agency overseas 30 days to return home unless they are deemed essential. The notice posted online Tuesday also says contractors not determined to be essential also would be fired. The move had been rumored for several days and is the most extreme of several proposals considered for consolidating the agency into the State Department. Thousands of USAID employees already have been laid off and programs worldwide shut down after President Donald Trump imposed a sweeping freeze on foreign assistance.

At least 10 killed at adult education center in what officials say is Sweden's worst mass shooting

At least 10 people including the gunman have been killed at an adult education center in what Sweden’s prime minister called the country’s “worst mass shooting.” But a final death toll, a conclusive number of wounded and a motive hadn’t yet been determined hours later. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson gave a news conference in Stockholm in the aftermath of Tuesday's tragedy on the outskirts of Orebro. The city is located about 200 kilometers or 125 miles west of Stockholm. The school serves students over age 20. Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

Trump’s tariff tactics carry higher economic risks than during his first term

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump started the biggest trade war since the 1930s in his first term, his impulsive combination of threats and import taxes on U.S. trading partners created chaos, generated drama -- and drew criticism from mainstream economists who favor free trade. But it didn’t do much damage to the U.S. economy. Or much good. The trade war sequel that Trump has said he’s planned for his second term could likely be costlier. Trump seems to have grander ambitions and is operating in a far more treacherous economic environment, one in which his tariffs risk rekindling inflation.

India PM Modi's party seeks to oust anti-corruption crusader in New Delhi state elections

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands are voting in the Indian capital’s state legislature election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party trying to unseat a powerful regional group that has ruled New Delhi for over a decade. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is pitted against the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, which runs Delhi and has built a vast support base on its popular welfare policies and an anti-corruption movement. Kejriwal’s party won 62 out of 70 seats in the last election in 2020. leaving BJP with only eight seats. Voting ends on Wednesday, with results due on Saturday.

Remains of all 67 victims of the midair collision near DC recovered as NTSB probes altitude data

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The remains of all 67 victims of the midair collision near Reagan National Airport have been recovered. Officials say the chief medical examiner is still trying to positively identify one set of remains. Tuesday's update comes as crews continue to remove debris from the Potomac River, where a passenger jet and Army helicopter collided Wednesday. The NTSB says it is examining new data that could put the helicopter above its 200-foot flight ceiling. Investigators say they need to get more information from the still-submerged Black Hawk to verify the data.

El Salvador’s offer to take in US deportees and violent criminals is unlike any other migrant deal

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador has offered to take in people deported from the U.S. for entering the country illegally as well as the country’s violent criminals — even if they’re American citizens. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio proclaimed it an “unprecedented, extraordinary” offer. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele says it gives the U.S. a chance to “outsource” part of its prison system. But immigration and constitutional experts question the proposal’s legality. Stephen Yale-Loehr, a retired Cornell Law School professor, says the U.S. can deport foreign nationals to countries other than their homeland, but it can’t deport American citizens.