AP News Summary at 12:11 a.m. EST

Trump says he'll place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China on Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will put in place 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on goods from China effective Saturday. That raises the specter of swift price increases for U.S. consumers, although Trump suggests he will try to blunt the impact on oil imports. Trump had been threatening the tariffs to ensure greater cooperation on stopping illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used for fentanyl. He has also pledged to use tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing and raise revenues for the federal government. Both Canada and Mexico say they’ve prepared the option of retaliatory tariffs if necessary.

A medical plane carrying a child patient and 5 others crashes in Philadelphia, setting homes ablaze

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A medical transport jet carrying a child patient, her mother and four others has crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood about 30 seconds after taking off, erupting in a fireball and engulfing several homes in flames. All six people aboard were from Mexico. The child had been treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home. The crash comes two days after the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century, in Washington, D.C.

An air ambulance has crashed in Philadelphia. What to know about air medical transport

A medical transport jet carrying a pediatric patient and five others has slammed into a Philadelphia neighborhood and exploded in flames. Air ambulances provide transportation to people in critical or life-threatening situations when a ground ambulance can’t reach a patient or wouldn’t get to them fast enough. They help boost a patient’s odds of surviving and recovering, particularly in rural areas that don’t have trauma or burn centers. They’ve grown in importance as more rural hospitals have closed. Air ambulances can be either a helicopter or a fixed wing aircraft. More than 550,000 patients in the U.S. use them every year.

‘Heartbreaking’ search for those killed in DC air crash as army helicopter's black box recovered

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Investigators have announced that the black box from the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with a commercial jetliner has been recovered. They are reviewing the flight data recorder along with two from the plane as they probe the cause of the devastating crash. Meanwhile police boats are searching the Potomac River as part of the recovery and investigation into the United States’ deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly Sr. said Friday that the remains of 41 of the 67 people who died in Wednesday night's collision have been recovered. Planes continue to take off and land at Ronald Reagan National Airport. But two of its three runways remain closed.

A deadly flight out of Wichita has one of America's most historic aviation cities reeling

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A deadly collision between a passenger airliner and an Army helicopter left Kansas’ largest city grieving. The passenger airline took from Wichita. The city of 400,000 people has a proud aviation history. It once built many of the nation's aircraft and is home to the manufacturer of the airline that went down, Bombardier. The midair collision between the plane and an Army helicopter in Washington, D.C., killed 67 people. Some were young figure skaters who had attended a national development camp in Wichita following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

Trump administration fires prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 cases and moves toward ousting FBI agents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has fired a group of prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 criminal cases and demanded the names of FBI agents involved in those same probes so that they can possibly be ousted. The moves that reflect a White House determination to exert control over federal law enforcement and purge the agencies of career employees seen as insufficiently loyal. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered the firings of the group of Jan. 6 prosecutors days after President Donald Trump’s sweeping clemency action benefiting the more than 1,500 people charged in the U.S. Capitol attack. A separate memo by Bove identified more than a half-dozen FBI senior executives who were ordered to resign or be fired by Monday.

Health data, entire pages wiped from federal websites as Trump officials target 'gender ideology'

A government memo aimed at implementing President Donald Trump’s order rolling back protections for transgender people has rippled through the federal government as agencies scramble to make changes to strip “gender ideology” from websites, contracts and emails. The Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads to have staff remove pronouns from their government emails, disband employee resource groups, and terminate grants and contracts related to the issue. The directive was sent Wednesday and ordered the changes instituted by 5 p.m. Friday. It also asked agencies to remove the term “gender” from government forms and swap it out with “sex.”

Things to know about how Trump's policies target transgender people

President Donald Trump has targeted the rights of transgender people in executive orders in his first two weeks back in office. He wants to use a federal definition of the sexes that excludes them, a reversal from President Joe Biden's administration policies that sought to expand legal protections. Trump has opened the door to ousting transgender service members from the military and is halting government funding for gender-affirming health care for young people. He also wants to reverse state and local policies that say students' preferred pronouns should be used in schools. Some of the orders are already facing court challenges and others are expected to.

Venezuela frees 6 Americans after meeting between President Maduro and Trump's envoy

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Six Americans who had been detained in Venezuela in recent months have freed by the government of President Nicolás Maduro after he met with a senior Trump administration official. U.S. President Donald Trump and his envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, announced the release of the six men on social media. Grenell posted on X a photo showing him and the men aboard an aircraft. Grenell’s hours long trip to Venezuela, according to the White House, was focused on Trump’s efforts to deport Venezuelans back to their home country, which currently does not accept them, and on the release of the detained Americans.