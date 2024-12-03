AP News Summary at 12:53 a.m. EST

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas has killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft. That was the word from authorities Thursday as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot after the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the jet late Wednesday while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

Pilots have long worried about DC's complex airspace contributing to a catastrophe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The airspace around Washington, D.C., is congested and complex — a combination aviation experts have long worried could lead to catastrophe. Those fears materialized Wednesday night when an American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter, taking the lives of 67 people, including three soldiers and more than a dozen figure skaters. Even in peak flying conditions, experts say, the airspace around Reagan Washington National Airport can challenge the most experienced pilots, who must navigate hundreds of other commercial planes, military aircraft and restricted areas around sensitive sites.

The Latest: Collision between passenger jet and Army helicopter near DC leaves no survivors

There were no survivors after a collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C. The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter. All 67 are believed to have been killed in the late Wednesday accident. President Donald Trump said at a briefing on Thursday that there were no survivors. The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River. There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet arrived from Wichita, Kansas.

Conspiracies, espionage, an enemies list: Takeaways from a wild day of confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s most controversial Cabinet nominees have flooded the zone in back-to-back-to-back confirmation hearings. Conspiracy theories about vaccines. Secret meetings with dictators. An enemies list. It was a blockbuster showing like nothing the Senate has seen in modern memory. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel all faced grilling over their views and promises in testy exchanges. The whirlwind Thursday — Day 10 of the new White House — unfolded as Trump himself was unloading racist theories about how diversity initiatives caused the tragic airplane-and-helicopter crash outside Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Israeli doctors say five released Thai hostages in 'fair' health after 15 months of captivity

BEER YAAKOV, Israel (AP) — Five Thai hostages have been released after 15 months of captivity in the Gaza Strip. On Thursday, dozens of doctors, nurses and representatives from Israel and Thailand waved flags, sang, and cheered as the five Thai citizens stepped off a military helicopter and entered a hospital outside Tel Aviv, where they will spend a few days undergoing medical tests and recuperating. Three Israelis were also released on Thursday, and Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners in the exchange. The five Thai nationals were in fair health, doctors said. Hamas militants kidnapped 31 Thai nationals during the Oct. 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel, making them the largest group of foreigners held captive.

FDA approves painkiller designed to eliminate the risk of addiction associated with opioids

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved a new type of pain drug designed to eliminate the risks of addiction and overdose associated with opioids. The Food and Drug Administration approved the pill from Vertex Pharmaceuticals for acute pain that often occurs after surgery or injuries. It's the first new pharmaceutical approach to treating pain in 20 years. But the medication’s modest effectiveness shows just how challenging it is to find new ways of managing pain. Vertex's drug was better than a dummy pill at reducing pain after surgery, but it didn't outperform opioid treatment. Vertex is studying the drug for a number of other conditions, including chronic nerve pain.

FBI wrestles with a spike in sexual misconduct claims and male-dominated culture

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has recorded a sharp spike in complaints that its own agents and employees have engaged in sexual misconduct, ranging from assault to harassment, despite a pledge by the bureau’s leaders to eliminate the longstanding problem. An Associated Press investigation found the FBI tallied a nearly 50% increase in sexual misconduct allegations since launching an agency-wide crackdown in 2021. Advocates say the increase shows the bureau is struggling to protect women in a male-dominated workplace. The FBI says the increase indicates its reforms are working by making it easier to report misconduct.

FireAid mixes music and stories of loss to raise money for LA wildfire relief

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Green Day and Billie Eilish kicked off the massive FireAid benefit concert Thursday night, a two-venue concert extravaganza that is raising money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. FireAid has taken over two Inglewood, California, venues — the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome. The show is streaming on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. All proceeds will benefit those affected by the fires. The lineup includes Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and more. Between the performances there will be celebrity and non-celebrity speakers, including those who lost their homes, first responders and firefighters. There will also be packages spotlighting those impacted.

Marianne Faithfull, singer and pop icon, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — The pop icon and celebrated torch singer Marianne Faithfull has died. The blonde, voluptuous Faithfull was an international celebrity before age 20 when she covered one of the first songs written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the melancholy “As Tears Go By.” She and Jagger began dating in 1966 and became one of the most glamorous and notorious couples of 1960s “Swinging London.” She helped inspire such Stones classics as “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and on her own released such acclaimed albums as “Broken English.

Dick Button, Olympic great and voice of skating, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic figure skating great and authoritative commentator Dick Button has died at age 95. Button's son, Edward, says he died Thursday and did not provide a cause. Button won two Olympic gold medals and was the most accomplished men's figure skater in history. He also was the voice of his sport and one of its greatest innovators. He promoted skating and its athletes, transforming a niche sport into the showpiece of every Winter Olympics. His impact on his sport began in the 1940s and lasted until his death.