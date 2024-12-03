AP News Summary at 5:30 p.m. EST

Collision between helicopter and jetliner kills 67 in deadliest US air disaster in quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft. That was the word from authorities Thursday as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot after the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the jet late Wednesday while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

There were no survivors after a collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C. The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter. All 67 are believed to have been killed in the late Wednesday accident. President Donald Trump said at a briefing on Thursday that there were no survivors. The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River. There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet arrived from Wichita, Kansas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passengers aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River included athletes returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and their Russian coaches. U.S. Figure Skating said Thursday that several skaters, coaches and their family members were on the flight after attending a development camp that followed the championships that wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines flight Wednesday and three soldiers aboard the training flight on the Blackhawk helicopter. The Kremlin confirms coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on the plane. It's believed there were no survivors.

Israelis and Palestinians rejoice after more hostages and prisoners are freed

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas-led militants freed eight more hostages from the Gaza Strip and another 110 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel as part of a ceasefire that began earlier this month. The chaotic handover of some of the hostages, through an unruly crowd by masked militants, drew an angry protest from Israel. The prisoner-swap was briefly put on hold by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who demanded that mediators assure the safe exit for hostages going forward — a commitment he said he later received. Later Thursday, Hamas confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, head of its military wing, six months after Israel announced he was killed in an airstrike in southern Gaza.

RFK Jr. on defensive over his vaccine views as a key confirmation vote hangs in the balance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to be the nation’s top health official is uncertain after a key Republican joined Democrats to raise persistent concerns over the nominee’s deep skepticism of routine childhood vaccinations that prevent deadly diseases. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, ended a three-hour confirmation hearing Thursday by telling Kennedy he was “struggling” with his nomination, though he did not say how he would vote. Cassidy is a physician who chairs the Senate's health committee, and he opened the day's hearing with tough questions for Kennedy.

Trump's FBI chief pick, Kash Patel, insists he has no 'enemies list' and won't seek retribution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, is insisting to deeply skeptical Democrats that he does not have an “enemies list” and that the bureau under his leadership would not seek retribution against the president’s adversaries or launch politically motivated investigations. The reassurances were aimed at blunting a persistent line of attack from Democrats. Throughout Thursday’s hearing they confronted Patel with a vast catalog of his incendiary statements. They said those statements raise alarming questions about his loyalty to the president, including referring to some of the Jan. 6 rioters as “political prisoners” and calling for a purge of anti-Trump “conspirators” in the government and news media.

Rihanna appears at trial of A$AP Rocky and outshines key testimony on alleged shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Superstar singer Rihanna has appeared for the second straight day at the trial of her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and may have outshined key testimony in the case. Rocky is on trial for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and could get more than 24 years in prison. As Rihanna watched on in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom the day before, Rocky's former friend and accuser testified that Rocky pulled out a gun, shot at him and injured his hands on a Hollywood street in 2021. The man, known as A$AP Relli, bristled under cross-examination on Thursday.

FBI wrestles with a spike in sexual misconduct claims and male-dominated culture

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has recorded a sharp spike in complaints that its own agents and employees have engaged in sexual misconduct, ranging from assault to harassment, despite a pledge by the bureau’s leaders to eliminate the longstanding problem. An Associated Press investigation found the FBI tallied a nearly 50% increase in sexual misconduct allegations since launching an agency-wide crackdown in 2021. Advocates say the increase shows the bureau is struggling to protect women in a male-dominated workplace. The FBI says the increase indicates its reforms are working by making it easier to report misconduct.

Study finds India doubled its tiger population in a decade and credits conservation efforts

BENGALURU, India (AP) — India doubled its tiger population in a little over a decade by protecting the big cats from poaching and habitat loss, ensuring they have enough prey, reducing human-wildlife conflict, and increasing communities’ living standards near tiger areas. That's according to a study published Thursday. The number of tigers grew from an estimated 1,706 in 2010 to around 3,682 in 2022, according to estimates by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. That makes India home to roughly 75% of the global tiger population. The study found that some local communities near tiger habitats have also benefited from the increase in tigers because of the foot traffic and revenues from ecotourism.

Marianne Faithfull, singer and pop icon, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — The pop icon and celebrated torch singer Marianne Faithfull has died. The blonde, voluptuous Faithfull was an international celebrity before age 20 when she covered one of the first songs written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the melancholy “As Tears Go By.” She and Jagger began dating in 1966 and became one of the most glamorous and notorious couples of 1960s “Swinging London.” She helped inspire such Stones classics as “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and on her own released such acclaimed albums as “Broken English.