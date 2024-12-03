All sections
WorldMarch 1, 2025

AP PHOTOS: A lens on prison labor

When Bruce Jackson was allowed into Texas prisons in the 1960s with a camera, he documented how little had changed from the past with men working in the heat on former slave plantations. He’s struck by how those images remain relevant today — more than six decades later.

MARGIE MASON, Associated Press
A prison guard holds a glass of an iced drink while watching prisoners picking cotton in 1975 at the Cummins Unit prison farm of the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Grady, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
This 1975 photo shows prisoners picking cotton at the Arkansas State Penitentiary Cummins Unit prison farm in Varner, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
This 1967 photo shows hoe squads marching at the Ramsey Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Angleton, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
This 2004 photo shows a line boss on horseback monitoring prison laborers in a field at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. (Chandra McCormick via AP)
This 2004 photo shows prisoners lining up for work call in a yard behind fencing and razor wire at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. (Chandra McCormick via AP)
This 1973 photo show prison guards shaking down a prisoner at the Arkansas Department of Corrections Cummins Unit Grady, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Photographer Bruce Jackson poses for a picture at his home in Buffalo, N.Y. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A prisoer pauses while working in the school bus repair lot in 1978 at the Ellis Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
A hoe squad made up of prison laborers work in a field at the Ellis Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in 1966 in Huntsville, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prison laborers take a water break while working in the fields in 1974 at the Cummins unit of the Arkansas State Penitentiary in Varner, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prison laborers ride on carts in 1975 at the Arkansas Department of Corrections Cummins Unit in Grady, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prison laborers pick cotton in 1964 at the Ramsey Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Angleton, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
A prisoner picks cotton in 1975 at the Cummings Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Grady, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prison laborers carry cotton sacks while harvesting cotton in 1978 at the Ellis Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prison workers dump harvested cotton into a cotton truck in 1978 at the Ellis Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
A prison worker pauses while working in the furniture shop in 1978 at the Ellis Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
A prisoner sits in an automotive repair class in 1974 at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Grady, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
FILE - This 1980 photo shows prison laborers working in a field at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. (Keith Calhoun via AP, File)
FILE - This 1981 photo shows a prison guard keeping watch over prisoners working in a field at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. (Keith Calhoun via AP, File)
Photographer Chandra McCormick poses for a photo, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in New Orleans. (Keith Calhoun via AP)
Photographer Keith Calhoun poses for a photo, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at his home in New Orleans. (Chandra McCormick via AP)
A prison labor hoe squad clears weeds in 1975 at the Cummins Unit prison farm of the Arkansas State Penitentiary in Varner, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
A prison worker sharpens hoe blades while working in the fields in 1972 at the Cummins Unit prison farm of the Arkansas State Penitentiary in Varner, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prisoners march in a field in 1973 while working at the Arkansas State Penitentiary Cummins Unit prison farm in Varner, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
A prisoner stands during a disciplinary hearing in 1978 at the Ellis Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Convicts working as prison guards sit on the back of a pickup truck in 1971 at the Arkansas State Penitentiary, Cummins Unit in Varner, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prisoners line up for a strip search after a work day in 1978 at the Ellis Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
This 1973 photo shows a convict pausing while building miniature houses with pebbles and wood chips that other prisoners brought him from the field at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Grady, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prisoners play dominoes in the barracks in 1974 at the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Cummins Unit in Grady, Ark. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
Prisoners cut down a tree during a workday in 1965 at the Ellis Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. (Bruce Jackson via AP)
When Bruce Jackson was allowed into Texas prisons in the 1960s with a camera, he documented how little had changed from the past with men working in the heat on former slave plantations. He’s struck by how those images remain relevant today — more than six decades later.

Jackson’s searing black-and-white photos documented not just work in the fields, but life inside Southern prisons during the Civil Rights Movement — a time when the country was deeply divided.

“Now, I look back and just think how fortunate I was to be able to bear witness to something that few people got to see then,” said Jackson, 88, a professor of American culture at the University at Buffalo. “And hardly anybody gets in now.”

Jackson went on to photograph prisoners working in Arkansas prisons in the 1970s. He said it’s hard to imagine that some of these same farm lines still exist in some states where prisoners are forced to work for pennies an hour or nothing at all or face punishment.

During a two-year investigation, The Associated Press found major companies like Tyson Foods and Cargill, America’s largest privately owned company, were buying crops and livestock directly from prison farms or were linked through third-party suppliers such Walmart. The reporting showed how a spiderweb of brands and products tied to prison labor ends up in grocery stores and ultimately in most Americans’ kitchens through everything from Cheerios and Coca-Cola to Gold Medal flour. It also helped expose how incarcerated workers, who are often given dangerous jobs — from working in poultry plants to fighting wildfires — are typically excluded from the same rights and protections given to other American workers.

New Orleans-based photographers Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick have been documenting life inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary, otherwise known as Angola, since the 1980s. A former slave plantation, the sprawling 18,000-acre property is America’s largest maximum-security prison and still has men working in the fields.

“Once I got there, it was like so many guys I grew up with and people that we communicated with. I kept going … and built a relationship,” Calhoun said. “We lived on both sides of the lens.”

McCormick said in addition to documenting the prisoners’ lives behind bars, she and Calhoun helped bring cultural events to the prison, including musical performers. And even today, they continue to follow the lives of some of the men they first photographed nearly a half-century ago — some who are finally being released as elderly men. She said she’s also amazed at what they captured.

“It’s just mind-boggling because it really looks like slavery,” she said. “It really looks like stuff that you see on these movies that are old.”

____

Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org or https://www.ap.org/tips/

