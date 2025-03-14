All sections
WorldMarch 14, 2025

AP PHOTOS: A month of Pope Francis's longest hospital stay with lenses focused everywhere he is not

ROME (AP) —

COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press
Rain falls on the auspicious candles with images of Pope Francis left outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia in Rome, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Rain falls on the auspicious candles with images of Pope Francis left outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia in Rome, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope touches his eyes as he presides over a mass for the jubilee of the armed forces in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb.9, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope touches his eyes as he presides over a mass for the jubilee of the armed forces in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb.9, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis arrives to hold his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives to hold his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis blesses the faithful during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at The Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis blesses the faithful during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at The Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis meets with Czech Republic's Prime Minister Robert Fico, right, and his entourage at The Vatican Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)
Pope Francis meets with Czech Republic's Prime Minister Robert Fico, right, and his entourage at The Vatican Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A television shows news about Pope Francis in a room of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where the pontiff is hospitalized for pneumonia since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A television shows news about Pope Francis in a room of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where the pontiff is hospitalized for pneumonia since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A marble statue of late Pope John Paul II is backdropped by the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, where Pope Francis was hospitalized Friday, Feb. 14, after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A marble statue of late Pope John Paul II is backdropped by the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, where Pope Francis was hospitalized Friday, Feb. 14, after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened and is receiving drug therapy for a respiratory tract infection. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Thursday, March 13, 2025, where he is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
People pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Thursday, March 13, 2025, where he is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Catholic woman attends a nightly rosary prayer for the health of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A Catholic woman attends a nightly rosary prayer for the health of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catholic worshippers pray the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Catholic worshippers pray the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catholic nuns listen to a recorded message from Pope Francis during a vigil rosary for his health in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Catholic nuns listen to a recorded message from Pope Francis during a vigil rosary for his health in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns attend a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nuns attend a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catholic worshippers gather to pray the rosary for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Catholic worshippers gather to pray the rosary for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Deacons take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted over a week ago at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for pneumonia. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Deacons take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted over a week ago at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for pneumonia. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Catholic worshipper holds a rosary during a vigil prayer for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A Catholic worshipper holds a rosary during a vigil prayer for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A figurine of Pope Francis is displayed in a shop window in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A figurine of Pope Francis is displayed in a shop window in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican is seen at dusk across the river Tiber in Rome, Italy Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican is seen at dusk across the river Tiber in Rome, Italy Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vatican Swiss guards surveil the Bronze Door, the main entrance to the papal apartments, at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, as Pope Francis was admitted on Feb. 14, at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Vatican Swiss guards surveil the Bronze Door, the main entrance to the papal apartments, at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, as Pope Francis was admitted on Feb. 14, at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tourists and locals walk in St. Peter's Square on a rainy day at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Tourists and locals walk in St. Peter's Square on a rainy day at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A view of St.Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue of late Pope John Paul II is lit outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Thursday, March 13, 2025, where Pope Francis is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
A statue of late Pope John Paul II is lit outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Thursday, March 13, 2025, where Pope Francis is being treated for bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday marked one month in the hospital where he is being treated for double pneumonia, with signs in recent days that indicate he is gradually recovering.

The 88-year-old pope has not been seen by most faithful since a general audience on Feb. 12 in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall. Rollercoaster medical updates during the first three weeks of his treatment sparked an outpouring of concern from Catholics worldwide — and speculation about whether he had plans to resign.

In recent days the initial dread has given way to cautious relief as fears of imminent death have been lifted.

Associated Press photographers have been capturing the hope and the anguish that have accompanied Francis’s health journey as the faithful arrive in higher-than-usual numbers in Rome for Holy Year celebrations, which come once every quarter-century.

Pilgrims arriving in Rome for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year have added a stop at the Gemelli Hospital where Francis is being treated to pray for his recovery. Cameras have been trained on a suite of mostly shaded 10th-floor windows where the pope is staying, but he has yet to make an appearance.

Church officials have emphasized that the pope continues his ministry from the hospital. Experts note that it has only been in recent church history –- chiefly since John Paul II’s 1978-2005 papacy -- that the faithful have grown accustomed to seeing popes on a regular basis.

“We’re … used to seeing a pope who’s everywhere all the time,’’ said Kurt Martens, a Washington, D.C.-based canon lawyer. “But don’t forget that in the past, not that long ago, popes would show up only rarely,’’ he said, delegating routine and even Holy Week celebrations to cardinals.

Francis has not been seen Feb. 14 private audiences, his last official appearances before being admitted to the hospital following a weeks-long bout of bronchitis. He increasingly found it hard to speak publicly.

He marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy on March 13 in the hospital. The only sign of life has been a recording of his soft, labored voice broadcast to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on March 6 thanking them for their prayers.

Since Feb. 19 the Vatican had started each day by issuing a brief, reassuring statement noting with small variations that the pope has slept a tranquil night. Medical bulletins have been reduced from daily, to every other day.

The first three weeks were marked by slight improvements punctuated by alarming setbacks: a polymicrobial (bacterial, viral and fungal) infection on Day 4, double pneumonia on Day 5 and mild kidney failure on Day 10, along with respiratory crises on Day 9 and Day 18, and a severe coughing fit on Day 15.

But earlier this week, doctors lifted a guarded prognosis, indicating the pope was no longer at immediate risk of death from the infection. The latest medical bulletin said that pope’s condition remained stable but indicated a complex picture considering his overall fragility, which includes his age, limited mobility often requiring a wheelchair and the removal of part of a lung as a young man.

While it is the longest hospitalization of Francis’s papacy, John Paul II holds the record: 55 days in the same specially outfitted papal apartment at the Gemelli, which includes a chapel.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 14
Former reality TV star Jessie Holmes wins longest-ever Idita...
WorldMar. 14
John Lennon gets honored on UK coin collection in what would...
WorldMar. 14
Trump will visit the Justice Department, months after his cr...
WorldMar. 14
American Airlines Boeing 737 catches fire at Denver airport
Related
Millions of people celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors
WorldMar. 14
Millions of people celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors
Philippine ex-President Duterte set to appear in Hague courtroom to face 'war on drugs' charges
WorldMar. 14
Philippine ex-President Duterte set to appear in Hague courtroom to face 'war on drugs' charges
Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese players come home to start the MLB season
WorldMar. 14
Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese players come home to start the MLB season
Iran increasingly electronically surveils women looking for headscarf violations, UN report warns
WorldMar. 14
Iran increasingly electronically surveils women looking for headscarf violations, UN report warns
China, Russia and Iran call for end to US sanctions on Iran and the restart of nuclear talks
WorldMar. 14
China, Russia and Iran call for end to US sanctions on Iran and the restart of nuclear talks
Columbia's Mahmoud Khalil felt he was being kidnapped as detention unfolded, lawyers say
WorldMar. 14
Columbia's Mahmoud Khalil felt he was being kidnapped as detention unfolded, lawyers say
Asian shares advance, despite Wall Street's tumble, as China pledges to boost consumer spending
WorldMar. 14
Asian shares advance, despite Wall Street's tumble, as China pledges to boost consumer spending
AP PHOTOS: Beer flows under south London's railway arches
WorldMar. 14
AP PHOTOS: Beer flows under south London's railway arches
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy